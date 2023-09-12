Global Process Instrumentation Market 2023-2030: Fueling Industry 4.0 - Process Instrumentation's Role in Automation Revolution

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Process Instrumentation Market by Technology, Instrument, Communication Protocol, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Process Instrumentation Market size was estimated at USD 22.63 billion in 2022, USD 23.59 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.37% to reach USD 31.87 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Process Instrumentation Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the market is studied across Distributed Control System (DCS), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA). The Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) commanded largest market share of 32.63% in 2022, followed by Manufacturing Execution System (MES).

Based on Instrument, the market is studied across Analyzer, Control Valve, and Field Instrument. The Analyzer is further studied across Conductivity Analyzer, Gas Chromatograph, and Liquid Chromatograph. The Control Valve is further studied across Actuator and Valve Body. The Field Instrument is further studied across Humidity, Level, Pressure, and Temperature. The Field Instrument commanded the largest market share of 43.09% in 2022, followed by Control Valve.

Based on Communication Protocol, the market is studied across Wired Communication Protocol and Wireless Communication Protocol. The Wired Communication Protocol commanded largest market share of 63.70% in 2022, followed by the Wireless Communication Protocol.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Agriculture & Livestock, Aircraft, Automotive, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Household, Mining & Metals, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, and Water/Wastewater Treatment. Oil & Gas commanded largest market share of 23.90% in 2022, followed by Automotive.

Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded largest market share of 37.42% in 2022, followed by the Americas.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Process Instrumentation Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Process Instrumentation Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Process Instrumentation Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Process Instrumentation Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Process Instrumentation Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Process Instrumentation Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Process Instrumentation Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need of Energy Efficient Developments in the Automation Industry

Increasing Adoption due to High Labor Costs in the Industries

Modernization of Existing Process

Restraints

Limited Availability of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Growing Demand for the Multi Variable Pressure Transmitter

Potential in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Evolving Cyber Security Threats

Competitive Portfolio

ABB Ltd.

Ametek Inc.

Azbil Corporation

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Delta Electronics, Inc.

DUON System Co., Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Foxboro Instrument Company

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hach Company

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Krohne Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

WIKA Group

Xylem Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

