Global Microcontroller Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023: A $47.16 Billion Market by 2030 - Integration of AI is Gaining Traction Across Multiple Sectors

The global microcontroller market size is expected to reach USD 47.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030,

In a world marked by increasing healthcare expenditures and a rising prevalence of conditions like immunodeficiency, diabetes, and hypertension, the demand for electronic medical devices is on the upswing. These devices, which play a pivotal role in measuring blood sugar levels and blood pressure, are becoming more crucial than ever.

To meet this growing demand, medical device manufacturers are introducing cost-effective and dependable equipment to the market. Microcontrollers (MCUs) are emerging as key players in various healthcare devices, ensuring affordability and reliability. Devices such as blood glucose meters and blood pressure monitors rely heavily on MCUs, making them indispensable in the medical industry.

Moreover, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gaining traction across diverse sectors, including telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automotive. Leading companies like Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are heavily investing in on-device AI research and development. This intensified focus on AI has empowered the integration of machine learning capabilities into products like automobiles, smartphones, robots, and drones, thanks to advancements in computing power and enhanced AI algorithms.

On-device AI not only enhances security and privacy but also processes data offline and directly on the device. This shift towards embedded artificial intelligence is opening new horizons for microcontroller applications in various domains, from healthcare and smart cities to smart factories and IoT.

Manufacturers of microcontrollers (MCUs) are actively innovating and delivering groundbreaking solutions, creating a fertile ground for market expansion. The increasing interconnectivity of devices such as smart appliances, gaming consoles, smartphones, and security systems has spurred remarkable developments in microcontroller technology. This trend is expected to boost the demand for IoT microcontrollers, especially in energy-efficient IoT end-node applications.

With the reduced costs of essential components, enhanced wireless connectivity, and the proliferation of intelligent products capable of seamless communication, the stage is set for a transformative era in microcontroller technology. This development promises significant growth opportunities for market players, offering a bright future in an increasingly interconnected world.

In November 2022, REE Automotive Ltd and Infineon Technologies AG established a partnership to collaborate on the development of the REE modular Electric Vehicle (EV) platform. This platform is specifically designed to be adaptable and highly versatile, serving as a fundamental base for various types of electric vehicles, such as commercial vans, robotaxis, and electric passenger shuttles

The 32-Bit segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2030

The automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

India, China, and Japan are the main source markets for microcontrollers

Some of the key players include NXP Semiconductors; Microchip Technology Inc.; Renesas Electronics Corporation; STMicroelectronics; and Infineon Technologies AG

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

