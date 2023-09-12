Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market was valued at US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A video arcade machine, sometimes known as an arcade cabinet or simply an arcade game, is a self-contained electronic gaming device that is commonly seen in public venues such as arcades, bars, amusement parks, and entertainment centers. These machines are intended to provide players with a range of video games in exchange for tokens, coins, or credits.

Many individuals today spent their childhoods playing arcade games in the 1980s and 1990s. The nostalgia connected with these games has sparked renewed interest in vintage arcade cabinets. Some people and companies buy and refurbish ancient cabinets, while others look for modern recreations of classic games. The market for video arcade machines continues to prosper as a result of nostalgia, the retro gaming trend, the allure of social gaming experiences, and continued arcade sector innovation.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, game hall segment is dominating the market and will show significant growth during the forecast period as well. Arcade machines in game halls are accessible to a wide range of people, making them a prominent segment in some urban areas.

On the basis of region, North America is dominating the market, particularly in the US more than half of the population were digital gamers.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 5.2 billion Growth Rate 4.1% Key Market Drivers Availability of Customization and Innovation

Advanced Technology in Gaming and Event Organizers Companies Profiled BMI Gaming

Dream Arcades

Neo Legend

Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE)

Bally Manufacturing

Stern Electronics

Adrenaline Amusements

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market include,

In March 2023, Atari, the most recognisable brand in the entertainment sector, purchased a slew of historical arcade games, including the 1980s classics Berzerk and Frenzy. tari plans to increase digital and physical distribution of old titles, develop new games based on the IP, and investigate brand and merchandise alliances.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market growth include BMI Gaming, Dream Arcades, Neo Legend, Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE), Bally Manufacturing, Stern Electronics, and Adrenaline Amusements, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market based on type, application and region

Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Upright Machine Cocktail or Table Machine Candy Machine Deluxe Machine Others

Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Game Hall Supermarket Others

Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market US Canada Latin America Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Report:

What will be the market value of the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market?

What are the market drivers of the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market?

What are the key trends in the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market?

Which is the leading region in the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market?

What are the major companies operating in the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

