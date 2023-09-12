Veransa Group Hires Industry Veteran Dave Vaughn as Chief Executive Officer

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veransa Group, Inc., a company that transforms green waste into valuable commodities on an industrial scale through vertical integration of waste collection centers and manufacturing facilities, has hired Dave Vaughn as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will be integral in Veransa’s rapid growth by driving best practices across the company’s operations, managing integrations of acquisitions and greenfield locations, and overseeing the development of compost and other sustainable, beneficial reuse, products.



Dave Vaughn brings over 35 years of experience in the environmental services and waste collections industry, including 17+ years of executive operational leadership in the organic recycling space. Before joining Veransa, he served as executive vice president of the West Region at Denali Water Solutions, a leading diversified environmental services company focused on wastewater, water residuals, and biosolids products and services, including composting and green waste recycling.

Prior to Denali Water Solutions, Vaughn’s experience included roles as executive vice president at Athens Services, family-owned waste collection and recycling company in greater Los Angeles. He also served as vice president and senior director at Recology, where he was responsible for optimizing their operations and driving the strategic direction.

“I am extremely excited to join the talented team of industry leaders with the Veransa Group,” said Vaughn.

“Dave’s operational expertise and wealth of knowledge in Veransa’s space is a perfect match with who we are and where we are headed,” said Roger Johansson, co-founder of Veransa who had temporarily served as Interim CEO and will remain an integral part of the leadership team focused on business development and growth initiatives.

Veransa’s equity partner is RFE Investment Partners IX – a lower middle market private equity firm with a 40+ year history supporting small growing companies.

About Veransa Group

Veransa specializes in transforming urban wood and yard waste into valuable commodities on an industrial scale. Veransa vertically integrates green waste collection centers with commodities manufacturing facilities to achieve highest-value use, waste-to-organic commodities production. Veransa aggregates green waste and transforms it, using electrically powered processing equipment, into useful products on an industrial scale, including soil-regenerating, OMRI Listed®, organic compost and blended soils, that are free of biosolids or manure. It also processes wood waste into the feedstock for decorative mulch and renewable energy. Veransa is an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, based in the Tampa-bay region of Florida.

About RFE

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the United States. RFE is a long-standing Connecticut-based firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market leading middle market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.

