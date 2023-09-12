Lyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from BEACON Phase 2 Study of LYR-220 for the Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS) in Patients with Prior Ethmoid Sinus Surgery

Study demonstrates statistically significant and clinically relevant improvements in 3 Cardinal Symptoms and SNOT-22 scores at 24 weeks



Statistically significant improvements in efficacy were observed as early as 2 weeks

Primary endpoint met with no serious adverse events observed

LYR-220, Lyra’s second product candidate, is a long-acting anti-inflammatory therapy in development for CRS patients with and without polyps who have recurrent symptoms despite prior ethmoid sinus surgery

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA) (“Lyra” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the localized treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today announced positive topline results from the BEACON Phase 2 clinical study of LYR-220 in adult patients with CRS, with and without polyps, who have had prior ethmoid sinus surgery. The study met its primary safety endpoint, with no serious adverse events observed. Most commonly reported adverse events included sinusitis, nasopharyngitis, bronchitis, and COVID-19.

LYR-220 significantly improved important patient reported outcome measures compared to sham control:

Statistically significant improvement in a composite of the 3 cardinal symptoms of CRS (nasal obstruction, nasal discharge, facial pain/pressure) at week 24 (-1.50; p=0.02)

Statistically significant improvements in Sino-Nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) score compared to sham control at week 24 (-16.8; p=0.007)

Statistically significant improvement in a composite of the 3 cardinal symptoms of CRS (nasal obstruction, nasal discharge, facial pain/pressure) as early as week 4 (-0.87; p=0.037)

Statistically significant improvements in SNOT-22 were observed as early as week 2 (-9.0; p=0.031)

Improvements in SNOT-22 were sustained throughout the study and clinically meaningful with almost twice the minimal clinically important difference observed at week 24 compared to sham (-16.8 points)



LYR-220 is a bioresorbable nasal matrix designed to deliver six months of continuous anti-inflammatory medication (mometasone furoate; MF) to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of CRS. Topline results from the BEACON study of LYR-220 will be presented at the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) 69th Annual Meeting on September 30, 2023, in Nashville, TN. Full results will be submitted for future publication.

“We are thrilled with these results in patients with recurrent symptoms following sinus surgery demonstrating statistically significant improvements in 3CS and SNOT-22 scores, both important efficacy outcomes,” said Richard Nieman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lyra Therapeutics. “We look forward to presenting the results from the BEACON study at the ARS meeting later this month.”

"We believe the results achieved with LYR-220 in this patient population demonstrate the broad potential of Lyra’s technology to offer meaningful clinical benefit across the spectrum of CRS patients,” said Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and CEO, Lyra Therapeutics. “These results provide additional confidence in the ongoing ENLIGHTEN pivotal Phase 3 program of LYR-210 in pre-surgical CRS patients, for which we anticipate topline data will be available in the first half of 2024.”

“The BEACON study results are very promising, demonstrating significant, long-lasting improvements in patient outcomes with a simple, in-office procedure,” said Brent A. Senior, MD, Harold C. Pillsbury, III Distinguished Professor and Chief of Division of Rhinology, Allergy, and Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery in the Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery, UNC School of Medicine and Coordinating Investigator for the BEACON study. “If confirmed in Phase 3, these results suggest that Lyra’s technology has the potential to offer ENT physicians a new treatment option to improve symptoms and quality of life for CRS patients.”

About the BEACON Phase 2 Clinical Study

The Phase 2 BEACON study is a sham-controlled, parallel-group study to evaluate safety and efficacy of the LYR-220 (7500µg MF) matrix, over a 24-week period, in symptomatic adult CRS patients who have had a prior bilateral ethmoid sinus surgery. The study consists of two parts: Part 1 was designed primarily to assess the feasibility and tolerability of two 7500µg MF matrix designs; in Part 2, 42 patients have been randomized 1:1 to receive LYR-220 or sham control.

About LYR-220

LYR-220 is an investigational product candidate for use in CRS patients who continue to require treatment to manage CRS symptoms despite prior ethmoid sinus surgery, a population which represents approximately forty percent of the four million CRS patients who fail medical management annually. LYR-220 is a bioresorbable nasal matrix that is designed to deliver six months of continuous anti-inflammatory medication (7500µg MF) to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of CRS.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the localized treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Lyra has two investigational product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, in late-stage development for CRS, a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities. LYR-210 and LYR-220 are bioresorbable nasal matrices designed to be administered in a simple, in-office procedure and are intended to deliver six months of continuous mometasone furoate (MF) drug therapy (7500µg MF) to the sinonasal passages. LYR-210 is designed for surgically naïve patients and is being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 clinical program, while LYR-220, an enlarged matrix, is being evaluated in the BEACON Phase 2 clinical study in patients who have recurrent symptoms despite having had prior ethmoid sinus surgery. These two product candidates are designed to treat the estimated four million CRS patients in the United States who fail medical management each year.

Forward-Looking Statements

