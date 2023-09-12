Syneos Health and Oracle to Expand Relationship to Accelerate Patient Recruitment & Advance Health Equity

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced a strategic collaboration that will expand its relationship with Oracle. Using the Oracle Cerner Learning Health Network (LHN) and elements of Oracle’s suite of study startup solutions, the companies seek to help reduce the time it takes to recruit patients for clinical studies and increase the diversity of patient populations participating in medical research.



Syneos Health is evolving its patient recruitment capabilities to further address unmet sponsor, site and patient needs. Through its collaboration with the Oracle Cerner LHN, Syneos Health’s objective is to improve performance throughout the entire clinical trial lifecycle, with a strong emphasis on clinical trial enrollment to help close diversity gaps in patient recruitment.

“At Syneos Health, we are committed to closing the gaps that exist in clinical trial recruitment – from helping identify the right patients for a study to ensuring a diverse patient population,” said Baba Shetty, President, Technology & Data Solutions, Syneos Health. “Collaborating with Oracle will demonstrate our goal of continued investment in technology and data solutions that accelerate clinical development and optimize performance for our customers.”

The Oracle Cerner LHN is a nationwide network of diverse health systems ranging from small clinics to large hospitals that share de-identified, real-world data to help physicians advance clinical research. Oracle’s site selection capabilities, the Oracle Cerner LHN and Syneos Health’s clinical recruitment capabilities aim to provide physicians with greater access to a diverse set of data to bring clinical trial opportunities to a broader group of patients and speed new therapies to market.

“Current clinical research recruitment is a lengthy and complex process that makes it difficult to reach diverse populations and deliver much-needed treatments to market in a timely manner,” said Seema Verma, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Life Sciences. “Access to this vast real-world health data can dramatically change recruitment practices and increase inclusion and diversity in clinical trials. Working in tandem with Syneos Health, we hope to help our customers conduct more efficient trials and outcomes-based research.”

Learn more about Syneos Health and Oracle’s collaboration at the Oracle Health Conference Sept. 18-20, 2023 in Las Vegas. For more information visit: https://www.oracle.com/oracle-health-conference/.

