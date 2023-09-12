Anavex Announces Appointment of Dr. Marwan N Sabbagh, MD as Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. Marwan N Sabbagh, MD, as Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board.



Prof. Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, MD, is a behavioral neurologist in the Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders Program at Barrow Neurological Institute. He is also a professor and the Vice Chair of Research in the Institute’s Department of Neurology. He is board certified in neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Dr. Sabbagh’s expertise includes the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other memory disorders. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology.

Dr. Sabbagh earned his medical degree from the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson and his undergraduate degree from the University of California—Berkeley. He completed his neurology residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and a geriatric neurology and dementia fellowship at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

Dr. Sabbagh is a leading investigator of many prominent national Alzheimer’s prevention and treatment clinical trials. He serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and Alzheimer’s and Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions. He is the editor-in-chief of Neurology and Therapy. Dr. Sabbagh is a prolific author who has written and edited books on Alzheimer’s disease and has contributed to hundreds of medical and scientific articles.

“I’m excited to join Anavex’s Scientific Advisory Board at this time of important progress of the Company,” said Professor Dr. Sabbagh. “There is such a significant unmet medical need around the globe caused by Alzheimer’s disease and given the robust clinical data of blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73) in Alzheimer’s disease I look forward to joining the scientific team at Anavex to move forward a path for patients and their loved ones to be able to provide an effective therapeutic which can be taken orally and is generally safe.”

“We are delighted to welcome Professor Marwan Sabbagh as Chairman of Anavex’s Scientific Advisory Board,” stated Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “Professor Sabbagh brings extensive clinical experience in Alzheimer’s disease to Anavex. I look forward to his guidance and contributions assisting our dedicated team in the process of bringing blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73) to patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.”

