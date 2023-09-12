Black Diamond Group Announces Ranking on the 2023 TSX30 List

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the "Company”) (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation, is proud to have secured a spot on the 2023 TSX30 List. This recognition further signifies the value of Black Diamond’s unique portfolio of businesses, and how the Company continues to deliver high growth and stable recurring cash flows, while compounding return to shareholders.



Over the past three years, Black Diamond has achieved remarkable growth, with a 304% increase in dividend-adjusted share price performance and a 327% increase in market capitalization over the same period.

“As a Company, celebrating our 20th year in business, we are immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said Trevor Haynes, Chairman & CEO. “This accolade not only underscores the value Black Diamond offers shareholders, but also highlights the effectiveness of our strategic vision and our disciplined approach to running our business.”

Black Diamond has steadily grown and diversified across industry sectors, geographies, and by customer. Today, Black Diamond’s specialty rental platform has a strong track record of growth through organic and inorganic expansion, deployment of previously idle assets and an over-arching focus on economic returns and operational efficiencies. Alongside the strong performance of the asset rental platform, the Company’s rapidly growing technology platform, LodgeLink, continues to scale exponentially, with immense opportunity.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without the dedication, and hard work of our high-performing team,” said Trevor Haynes, Chairman & CEO. “So, this recognition, and my appreciation, goes to our team members who work tirelessly every day to Create A Better Way.”

The TSX30 is an annual ranking of the top 30 stocks over a three-year period, factoring in dividend-adjusted share price performance. The flagship TSX30 program, established in 2019, recognizes the successes of the TSX’s listed companies, highlights the overall strength of Canada's diverse and ever-evolving public markets, and the efficacy of this powerful ecosystem in driving growth for issuers, investors, and the overall economy.

"The 2023 TSX30 features strong Canadian representation, including Black Diamond Group Limited, which is headquartered in Alberta," remarked Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO of the Toronto Stock Exchange. "We are proud to celebrate the tremendous success and expansion of Black Diamond Group, and we want to congratulate all of the TSX30 companies for their tremendous growth."

For more information on the TSX30, please visit this link: www.tsx.com/tsx30.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA, Schiavi and CL Martin, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS, through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors.

The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America. The LodgeLink proprietary digital platform enables customers to efficiently find, book, and manage their crew travel and accommodation needs through a rapidly growing network of hotel, remote lodge, and travel partners. LodgeLink exists to solve the unique challenges associated with crew travel and applies technology to eliminate inefficiencies at every step of the crew travel process from booking, to management, to payments, to cost reporting.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

For investor inquiries please contact Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Emma Covenden at 403-718-5062 or media@blackdiamondgroup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Although Black Diamond believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made are reasonable, there can be no assurances that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Black Diamond. These risks include, but are not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, the Company's ability to attract new customers, failure of counterparties to perform on contracts, industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources, political conditions, dependence on suppliers and stock market volatility. The risks outlined above should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Black Diamond's operations and financial results are included in Black Diamond's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports on file with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities which can be accessed on SEDAR. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Black Diamond does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.