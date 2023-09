Mattr Included in 2023 TSX30

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd., dba Mattr Infratech (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today that it has been included in the TSX30 for 2023. The Company ranked seventh on the list of top 30 performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with a dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 607% over the course of the last 3 years, which correlates to a 599% increase, or $1.14 billion increase in market capitalization over the same time period.



"We are honored to be recognized by the TSX. Accomplishing this important milestone was made possible by the hard work and dedication of our employees around the world, who are successfully executing Mattr’s portfolio simplification strategy while simultaneously driving high-margin growth,” said Mike Reeves, Mattr’s President and CEO. “As a result, Mattr now operates a tightly focused portfolio of high-quality, materials-based product businesses, each with significant growth potential. We remain steadfast in our commitment to create continued value for all stakeholders by enabling critical infrastructure renewal and expansion around the globe.”

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, communication, water management and energy. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, operate a global network of manufacturing and technology centers, delivering differentiated, high-value products which enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern

Director, External Communications & ESG

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com

Website: www.mattr.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "predict", "estimate" or similar terminology are used to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates and analysis made in the light of the Company's experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed by the Company to be reasonable and relevant in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those predicted, expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

