Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Mining Development and Corporate Strength

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick (Paddy) G. Downey to the Board of Directors.



Mr. Downey has over 40 years of international experience in the resource industry, including mine operations, development and construction. Mr. Downey is currently CEO of Orezone Gold where he has overseen the successful financing, construction, and operation of the Bomboré mine in Burkina Faso. He has held the position of President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Elgin Mining Inc., Aura Minerals Inc. and previously Viceroy Exploration Ltd. before its acquisition by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006. He has held numerous senior engineering positions at several large-scale global gold mining operations and has also held operating positions at several mining projects in Northern Canada. Mr. Downey was a member of the boards of Claude Resources and Dalradian Resources before their recent successful acquisitions and a member of the Board of Victoria Gold during the development stage of Eagle Gold Mine in the Yukon Territory. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hon.) degree in Engineering from Queen’s University.

CEO Statement

“We extend a warm welcome to Paddy as he joins our already strong Board,” said Brandon Macdonald, CEO, “His experience in engineering, mine-building, and operations helps round out Fireweed’s board and provides essential expertise as we proceed down the path toward development of our large Critical Minerals projects.”

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that it is granting, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 240,000 stock options as of September 12, 2023: 230,000 to Mr. Downey in connection with his appointment, and 10,000 to a consultant to the Company, exercisable at a price of $1.42 per share for a five-year term.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. Fireweed is well-funded, with a healthy working capital position, and is well-positioned to carry out the large 2023 exploration program. The Company has three projects located in Canada:

Macmillan Pass Project (Zinc-Lead-Silver) : Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to one of the largest undeveloped zinc resources in the world* where the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits have current Mineral Resources 1 (11.21 Mt Indicated Resource at 6.59% zinc, 2.48% lead, and 21.33 g/t silver; and 39.47 Mt Inferred Resource at 5.84% zinc, 3.14% lead, and 38.15 g/t silver) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment 2 (PEA). In addition, Boundary Zone, Tom North and End Zone have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential.

The Company owns 100% interest in the 37.6 km Mactung Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project. Recently announced mineral resources for Mactung (41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO ) make it the world’s largest high-grade resource of the Critical Mineral tungsten*. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China*. Gayna River Project (Zinc-Lead-Gallium-Germanium): Fireweed owns 100% of the 128.75 km2 Gayna River project located 180 km north of the Macmillan Pass project. It is host to extensive mineralization including Critical Minerals zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 m of historical drilling and significant upside potential.



In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Fireweed Metals VP Geology, Jack Milton, Ph.D., P.Geo. (BC), a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company’s website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com

