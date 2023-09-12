Artificial Insemination Market to grow by USD 4,784 Million by 2032, North America to account for 39% of market growth - Market.us

New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Global Artificial Insemination market size is projected to surpass around USD 4,784 million by 2032 and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Artificial insemination can also be termed as artificial insemination recipient semen (AID) and artificial fertilization homologous (AIH). These are assisted reproductive techniques, wherein semen containing live sperm is injected into the cervix, uterus, or fallopian tubes of a woman. Artificial insemination with recipient semen (AID) or brief, painless artificial fertilization homologous treatments (AIH) are two options. Self-insemination kits that may be used at home are now available on the market.

Key Takeaway:

By procedure, in 2022, intrauterine insemination will hold the largest market share by procedure. Segmental growth will continue to be the dominant trend during this time.

in 2022, will hold the largest market share by procedure. Segmental growth will continue to be the dominant trend during this time. By source type, artificial insemination of husband (AIH) is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period and showcases the highest CAGR.

artificial insemination of husband (AIH) is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period and showcases the highest CAGR. By end-users, hospitals and clinics, fertility centers are expected to hold the largest shares by 2022.

hospitals and clinics, fertility centers are expected to hold the largest shares by 2022. In 2022, North America led the market with the highest regional share of over 39%.

Europe is expected to grow at a higher pace among all the regions covered in the report.

The parent market of artificial insemination is the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market.

Factors affecting the growth of the Artificial Insemination industry

Several factors can have an impact on the growth of the Artificial Insemination industry. Some of these factors include:

North American artificial fertilization held a dominant share of the global artificial fertilization market in 2022 due to its advanced technology and government support for fertility insurance.

There was greater awareness regarding infertility treatments available there as well. Assistive Reproductive Technologies.

Globally, assisted reproduction is fuelling regional market expansion.

Future developments will make artificial insemination an even more pressing concern for individuals and couples.

Artificial insemination has proven successful in the past, leading to its increasing adoption by more people around the world.

The increasing alertness among people about reproductive treatments is further powering the development rate of the artificial insemination market.

Market Growth



There has been an uptick in public awareness regarding various reproductive techniques. Media outlets now feature many assisted reproduction technologies, such as artificial reproduction. These procedures have become more accessible and visible due to the proliferation of artificial insemination techniques and more infertility clinics and hospitals across the country.

Government support in certain countries and the inclusion of fertility treatment costs into insurance policies in other nations will contribute to growth in this market for same-sex couples. Women who work full-time often postpone having children until later in life due to financial obligations. Couples facing fertility issues may be eligible for assisted reproductive treatments like artificial insemination. Even then, there are still obstacles that must be overcome. Artificial insemination will continue to be in high demand due to technological advancements in artificial insemination, the majority of women opting for planned parenthood, rising disposable income, and an increase in the number of fertility clinics and hospitals around the globe.

Parent Market/Ancillary Market Analysis

ART includes a range of medical procedures and technologies that help individuals and couples achieve pregnancy when they face challenges with natural conception. Some of the major components of ART are IVF, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Donor Sperm and Egg Services, Surrogacy Services, Cryopreservation, and Pre-implantation Genetic Testing (PGT).

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2022 due to its advanced technology and government support for fertility insurance. ART and infertility treatments such as artificial insemination are primarily driving the market in North America. The European market also showcased considerable revenues due to an increasing number of couples facing difficulties in reproduction. According to data released by the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology, 25 million European couples will experience infertility by 2025.

The European artificial insemination market is expanding due to factors such as increasing demand for assisted reproductive technology and minimally invasive fertility treatment. To meet this growing need for artificial fertilization services, leading players in this sector are investing heavily in research and development (R&D).



Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 2,140 Million Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 4,784 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 8.6% North America Revenue Share 39.0% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Today's youth are facing one of the most severe and prevalent problems in their lives: infertility. Market growth can be attributed to female preference for having a baby and an increase in infertile couples needing assistance with pregnancy. Artificial insemination will become more in demand due to women's increasing age and egg quality. According to the National Women's Health Resource Centre, more than 20 million women experience infertility annually; according to United Nations World Population Prospects Report, total fertility will decrease between 2023 - 2032 from 2.43 children per woman to 2.39 kids per woman, driving market growth driven by rising incidence rates within society.

Market Restraints

These treatments tend to be costlier and, thus, less accessible for many people. Market growth could also be hindered by religious or ethical concerns regarding artificial insemination in some regions of the world as well as low awareness about assisted reproductive technology in those same countries. Furthermore, the lack of insurance coverage and a stringent regulatory environment will further constrain market expansion.

Market Opportunities

Many insurance companies now cover artificial insemination as a medical procedure, helping patients combat infertility and creating business opportunities for the industry. International organizations and governments also create policies to facilitate medical connectivity; according to UN Security Council data, 84% of countries back policies that directly or indirectly affect their infertility rates.

Report Segmentation of the Artificial Insemination Market

Procedure Insight

Intrauterine insemination will command the biggest market share by type in 2022 by technique. Segmental development will continue to be the predominant pattern throughout this time, while intrauterine insemination continues to be the most effective and widely used treatment technique. Because no surgery is necessary, intrauterine insemination (IUI) continues to be a popular option. The IUI market will expand significantly over the next few years as a result of rising fertility rates, better IUI process technology adoption, and more public knowledge of assisted reproductive technologies. According to projections, the intravaginal market will expand steadily over the next few years, ranking second in the world for artificial fertilization in 2021. IVI may be carried out at home or in fertility clinics and is useful for surrogacy and donor reasons.

Source Type Insight

A source claims that artificial insemination of the husband (AIH), which has the greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR), is predicted to dominate the worldwide industry throughout the projection period. This procedure, which allows couples to establish biological connections without the need for sperm donors, requires the husband to collect semen for artificial insemination. It has experienced rapid growth as a result of technological advancements in artificial insemination as well as changes in regulations and consumer preferences.

Due to an increase in the number of single women and homosexual couples choosing this technique of conception, artificial insemination through donors (AID) is anticipated to see a robust compound annual growth rate over the upcoming years.

End-User Insight

Hospitals and clinics, fertility clinics, and home-based are anticipated to have the greatest shares of the artificial insemination market by 2022 and enjoy the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout this projection period. Due to a rising global infertility incidence, fertility clinics have used a variety of techniques to increase client knowledge of the therapies available for infertility concerns. Over the course of the projected period, these factors will continue to fuel expansion within this market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Insemination Kits

Home Conception Devices

Accessories

By Procedure

Intrauterine Insemination

Intracervical Insemination

Intravaginal Insemination

Intratubal Insemination

By Source Type

AIH-Husband

AID-Donor

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Fertility Centres

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe



APAC

China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of many local and regional players, the market for artificial insemination is fragmented. Market players are subject to intense competition from top market players, particularly those with strong brand recognition and high distribution networks. To stay on top of the market, companies have gained various expansion strategies such as partnerships and product launches.

The following are some of the major players in the global artificial insemination industry:

Conceivex, Inc.

Pride Angel

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

High-Tech Solutions

Rinovum Women's Health, LLC

TenderNeeds Fertility

Biogenics Inc.

LABOTECT GMBH

Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Other Key Players.

Recent Development of the Artificial Insemination Market

In April 2023, TOWAKO REPRO BIO CELL INC. and Marubeni Corporation conducted a joint venture in the Philippines IVF-related business through an investment in Conceive IVF Manila Inc., which operates an IVF diagnostic center.

In February 2023, China's National Healthcare Security Administration announced the costs of assisted reproductive technology in medical insurance. This is expected to encourage artificial insemination in China.

In August 2020, Cogent partnered up with AB Europe, a sheep-breeding company, in order to create a sexed service for British sheep producers.

In August 2019, Madras Veterinary College's Department of Veterinary, Gynecology, and Obstetrics started artificial insemination of cattle using sexed sperm.

