Global Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Report 2023-2030: Fostering Innovations in ICs - Meeting Demand in Consumer Electronics

Global Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market to Reach $73.7 Billion by 2030

The global semiconductor fabrication materials market, valued at US$44.1 billion in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a surge to US$73.7 billion by 2030, reflecting a strong CAGR of 6.6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

This substantial market growth is underpinned by rising annual sales and a comprehensive industry analysis spanning from 2014 to 2030. Key product segments like silicon wafers, photoresists & adjuncts, electronic gases, CMP materials, and related categories are driving industry expansion.

Silicon wafers, an essential component in semiconductor fabrication, are expected to exhibit a noteworthy 6% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$23.4 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the Photoresists & Adjuncts segment, bolstered by post-pandemic recovery, is anticipated to grow at an adjusted 7.9% CAGR in the next eight years.

The U.S. semiconductor fabrication materials market is estimated at US$3.6 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to attain a market size of US$17 billion by 2030, supported by a robust CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2030.

Noteworthy markets in Japan and Canada are also expected to contribute to industry growth, with projected CAGRs of 5.8% and 3.9%, respectively, throughout the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within the European market, is poised for a steady growth rate of approximately 4.1% CAGR.

This comprehensive 16-year perspective offers crucial insights into the semiconductor fabrication materials market, setting the stage for robust growth in the coming years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 317 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $44.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Semiconductor Fabrication Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor Industry Remains Impacted; Facing Short-Term Financial Hardships

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories during Pandemic Phase

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Semiconductors: A Preview

Global Semiconductor Industry (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application

Leading Semiconductor Vendors (2021E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players

Semiconductor Manufacturing: Fundamental Stages

Latest Trends in the Semiconductor Industry

Semiconductor Fabrication Material: An Introductory Prelude

Global Semiconductor Materials Market (2021E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Type for Fabrication and Packaging

Quality of Materials: Important Aspect of Semiconductor Fabrication

Semiconductor Fabrication Material: Segment Overview

Silicon Wafers

Photoresists & Adjuncts

Electronic Gases

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Materials

Others Materials

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

COVID-19 Worsens Existing 8-Inch Wafer Shortage

Government's Role in Production of New Semiconductor units

Recent Market Activity

Analysis by Product Segment

Regional Analysis

Developing Markets: The Linchpin for Growth

Taiwan: A Hot Spot for Semiconductors & A Major Market for Semiconductor Fabrication Material

China: The IC Industry Powerhouse

South Korea: A Key Chip Materials Market

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Semiconductors and Fabrication Materials Playing Key Role in Driving Innovations in New Technologies

Shifting to Digital ICs Fosters Growth

Transition to 450mm Silicon Wafers Expected to Benefit Demand for Reclaimed Test/Monitor Wafers

Global Semiconductor Industry's Transition to Larger Diameter Silicon Wafers: A Peek Into the Timeline

Global 300mm Wafer Installed Monthly Capacity (2021E): Percentage Breakdown by Leading Fabricators

Global 200mm Wafer Installed Monthly Capacity (2021E): Percentage Breakdown by Leading Fabricators

Increased Outsourcing by Fabless Companies Boosts Semiconductor Foundry Industry - A Boon for Fabrication Materials Market

Global Semiconductor Foundry Industry Revenue Mix: Percentage Breakdown of Foundry Revenues by Customer Type for 2005, 2010, and 2020E

Wide Ranging Usage in Several End-Use Sectors

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for IC Fabrication Material

World Market for Consumer Electronics (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Region

World Market for Home Audio Equipment (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver

Tablet PCs

Robust Growth in Mobile Phone Subscriptions Augurs Well for the Market

Smartphones Sales Growth Bodes Well for IC Fabrication Material Market

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Electronification Trends in Automobile Widen the Addressable Market

Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Manufacturers Look for Alternative Source of Supply of Rare Earth Elements

Industry Seeks Investment in New Fabrication Material

Product Innovations & Technology Developments - Critical to Survival for Suppliers

