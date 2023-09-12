Global DC Drives Business Strategy Report 2023-2030 - Latest Technological Trends with Potential to Drive Broader Adoption of Brushless DC Motors and Drives

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DC Drives: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global DC Drives Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for DC drives is on a growth trajectory, with an estimated value of US$4.3 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that it will expand to US$6.1 billion by 2030, showcasing a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

This comprehensive analysis delves into various geographic regions from 2014 to 2030, assessing annual sales in thousands of US dollars for the years 2022 to 2030. The study also includes a historical perspective, covering data from 2014 to 2021, and offers a 16-year outlook with a percentage breakdown of value sales by region for 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Diverse industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, building automation, and food and beverage are under scrutiny in this study, providing valuable insights into past, present, and future market trends.

The oil and gas segment, for instance, is poised to register a CAGR of 5.1%, reaching a market size of US$1.8 billion by the end of the analysis period. Likewise, the water and wastewater sector, adjusted for post-pandemic recovery, is expected to grow at a revised CAGR of 5.3% over the next eight years.

In 2022, the DC Drives market in the United States is estimated at US$808 million. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to achieve a market size of US$1.7 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, projected to grow at 2.5% and 3.7%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Germany is expected to maintain a steady growth rate of approximately 3% within Europe. Asia-Pacific, led by countries like Australia, India, and South Korea, is set to reach a market size of US$788.2 million by 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Subdued Industrial Activity Amid Pandemic Induced Restrictions Impacts Demand for Drives and Motors

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

DC Drives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

DC Drives: Effective Motion Control Systems for DC Motors

Working Principle

Analog DC Drives

Digital DC Drives

AC Versus DC Drives

DC Drives Remain Indispensable Component for Various Industrial Applications

Medium Voltage Drives & Oil & Gas Industry: Key Segments

Global Prospects & Outlook

Asia-Pacific Maintains Leadership Position in Global DC Drives Market

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Automation Becomes Part of Growing Industries, Processes and Factories, Demand DC Drives Remains Relevant

Increased Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Need for Servo Motors and Drives: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Growing Importance of Automation in Metals & Mining Operations Presents Favorable Opportunities

Digital Transformation of Pharmaceutical Industry Presents New Avenues for DC Drives

Rising Application of DC Drives in Food & Beverage Processing to Give a Boost to the Market

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Recovery in Oil and Gas Sector to Support Demand for DC Drives

Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Oct 2019 -May 2021

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2021

Notable Growth Prospects for EOR to Benefit Demand

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Projects in Operation by Technology: 2020E

DC Drives Get More Attention in Oil & Gas Industry with Deeper Drilling Operations

World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021

Rise in Investments in Water and Wastewater Treatment Projects to Drive Demand

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Rise in Application of DC Drives in Power Generation

Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for Energy Efficient Drives

World Energy Demand in Twh (2016 & 2040)

Correlation between Increase in Motor Drive Efficiency & CO2 Emissions

New DC Drives Score over DC Counterparts in Motion Control

Digital DC Drives Gain Traction Over Analog DC Drives

Role of Silicon Controlled Rectifiers (SCRs) in Operation of DC Drives

Design Trends in DC Drives

Digital DC Drives at High Power Rating

PWM Drives at Low Power Rating

Use of Permanent Magnet DC Motor for Servo Applications

Latest Technological Trends with Potential to Drive Broader Adoption of Brushless DC Motors and Drives

A Glimpse of Key Trends in Servo Drives Market

