Global DC Drives Business Strategy Report 2023-2030 - Latest Technological Trends with Potential to Drive Broader Adoption of Brushless DC Motors and Drives

Global DC Drives Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for DC drives is on a growth trajectory, with an estimated value of US$4.3 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that it will expand to US$6.1 billion by 2030, showcasing a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the period from 2022 to 2030.
This comprehensive analysis delves into various geographic regions from 2014 to 2030, assessing annual sales in thousands of US dollars for the years 2022 to 2030. The study also includes a historical perspective, covering data from 2014 to 2021, and offers a 16-year outlook with a percentage breakdown of value sales by region for 2014, 2023, and 2030.
Diverse industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, building automation, and food and beverage are under scrutiny in this study, providing valuable insights into past, present, and future market trends.
The oil and gas segment, for instance, is poised to register a CAGR of 5.1%, reaching a market size of US$1.8 billion by the end of the analysis period. Likewise, the water and wastewater sector, adjusted for post-pandemic recovery, is expected to grow at a revised CAGR of 5.3% over the next eight years.
In 2022, the DC Drives market in the United States is estimated at US$808 million. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to achieve a market size of US$1.7 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.
Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, projected to grow at 2.5% and 3.7%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Germany is expected to maintain a steady growth rate of approximately 3% within Europe. Asia-Pacific, led by countries like Australia, India, and South Korea, is set to reach a market size of US$788.2 million by 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|260
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Subdued Industrial Activity Amid Pandemic Induced Restrictions Impacts Demand for Drives and Motors
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
- DC Drives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- DC Drives: Effective Motion Control Systems for DC Motors
- Working Principle
- Analog DC Drives
- Digital DC Drives
- AC Versus DC Drives
- DC Drives Remain Indispensable Component for Various Industrial Applications
- Medium Voltage Drives & Oil & Gas Industry: Key Segments
- Global Prospects & Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Maintains Leadership Position in Global DC Drives Market
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- As Automation Becomes Part of Growing Industries, Processes and Factories, Demand DC Drives Remains Relevant
- Increased Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Need for Servo Motors and Drives: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Growing Importance of Automation in Metals & Mining Operations Presents Favorable Opportunities
- Digital Transformation of Pharmaceutical Industry Presents New Avenues for DC Drives
- Rising Application of DC Drives in Food & Beverage Processing to Give a Boost to the Market
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Recovery in Oil and Gas Sector to Support Demand for DC Drives
- Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021
- Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Oct 2019 -May 2021
- Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2021
- Notable Growth Prospects for EOR to Benefit Demand
- Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Projects in Operation by Technology: 2020E
- DC Drives Get More Attention in Oil & Gas Industry with Deeper Drilling Operations
- World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021
- Rise in Investments in Water and Wastewater Treatment Projects to Drive Demand
- World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
- Rise in Application of DC Drives in Power Generation
- Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for Energy Efficient Drives
- World Energy Demand in Twh (2016 & 2040)
- Correlation between Increase in Motor Drive Efficiency & CO2 Emissions
- New DC Drives Score over DC Counterparts in Motion Control
- Digital DC Drives Gain Traction Over Analog DC Drives
- Role of Silicon Controlled Rectifiers (SCRs) in Operation of DC Drives
- Design Trends in DC Drives
- Digital DC Drives at High Power Rating
- PWM Drives at Low Power Rating
- Use of Permanent Magnet DC Motor for Servo Applications
- Latest Technological Trends with Potential to Drive Broader Adoption of Brushless DC Motors and Drives
- A Glimpse of Key Trends in Servo Drives Market
