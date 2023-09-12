Global Polyol Sweeteners Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: New Frontiers for Sweeteners - Guide to Low-Calorie Sugar Alternatives

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyol Sweeteners: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polyol Sweeteners Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Polyol Sweeteners is on a sweet trajectory, with significant growth projected in the years ahead. Independent analysis showcases the immense potential of this market across diverse geographic regions, providing invaluable insights into historical, current, and future trends.
This burgeoning market encompasses a wide range of sweeteners, including Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt, and more, contributing to its overall expansion. These sweeteners find applications in various industries, spanning from Food & Beverage to Personal Care & Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals, among others, further fueling the market's impressive growth.
Among the segments analyzed, Sorbitol is anticipated to achieve a 5.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), reaching a substantial market size of US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The Xylitol segment, driven by post-pandemic recovery, is poised for growth at a revised 7.2% CAGR over the next eight years.
In 2022, the Polyol Sweeteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to surge to a market size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2030.
Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, forecasted to grow at rates of 4.7% and 6.2%, respectively, throughout the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to maintain steady growth at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Notably, the Asia-Pacific region, led by countries like Australia, India, and South Korea, is set to make significant strides, with a projected market size of US$853.7 Million by 2030.
This comprehensive analysis, spanning from 2014 to 2030, positions Polyol Sweeteners as a market with substantial growth potential, making it a key contender for close monitoring in the coming years.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|557
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverages Sector
- Polyol Sweeteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Polyol Sweeteners
- Characteristics of Polyols
- Types of Polyol Sweeteners
- Natural Origin of Polyols
- Relative Sweetness of Commercial Polyols Compared to Sucrose
- Relative Food Energy Content Compared to Sucrose
- Glycemic Index of Commercial Polyols Vs Pure Glucose
- Key Applications of Polyol Sweeteners
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Sorbitol-based Sweeteners Lead the Market
- Powder Polyol Sweeteners: The Largest Segment by Form
- Food & Beverage: The Dominant Application Market
- Developed Regions Represent Major Markets for Polyol Sweeteners
- Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Polyol Sweeteners: Low-Calorie Sugar Alternatives for Healthy, Joyful Eating
- Growing Demand for Low-Calorie and Healthy Foods & Beverages Drives Market Growth
- Global Low-Calories Foods Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Health Issues with High Sugar Consumption Leads Consumers to Shift towards Low Cal Alternatives
- Calories Per Gram of Select Sugar Alcohols
- Rising Importance of Polyol Sweeteners as Bulking Agents and to Improve Texture to Fuel Adoption in Food & Beverage Industry
- Most Commonly Used Polyol Sweeteners in the Food Industry
- Increasing Demand for Convenience Fuels Sales of Packaged & Processed Foods to Drive Gains
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Related Health Issues to Present Growth Opportunities
- Growing Emphasis on Weight Management Amidst the Emergence of Obesity as a Major Health Concern: Potential for Growth
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity by Country
- Polyol Sweeteners Find Growing Use in Pharmaceutical Applications, Fueling Market Prospects
- Mannitol-Based Sweeteners: Growing Use in Pharmaceutical Applications
- Polyols Gain Prominence in Maintaining Good Oral Health
- Soaring Image as 'Tooth-Friendly' Sweeteners Fuels Demand
- Polyol Sweeteners Find Growing Role in Personal Care & Cosmetic Formulations
- COVID-19 Impact on Personal Care Industry Impacts Market Growth
- Bakery & Confectionery Emerges as a Major Application Market for Polyol Sweeteners
- Polyol Sweeteners Facilitate Calorie Reduction in Baked Goods
- Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects
- COVID-19 Impact on Bakery Products Market
- Weekly Bakery Sales Growth in the US: March 2020
- Strong Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand for Polyol Sweeteners in the Post COVID-19 Period
- Market to Benefit from the Rise in Consumer Demand for Sugar-Free Beverages
- Sorbitol-based Sweeteners: The Most Widely Used Segment
- Global Sorbitol Market Experiences Sweet Smell of Significant Success
- COVID-19 Pandemic: Sour & Sweet Spots Experienced by Global Sorbitol Market
- Erythritol's Improved Digestive Profile Fuels Segment Growth
- Xylitol Grows in Prominence as a Major Substitute for Sugar
- Maltitol: A Widely Produced Polyol Sweetener
- Isomalt Market Poised for Growth
- Natural Sweeteners Present Challenges for the Polyol Sweeteners Market
- Demographic Factors Influence Market Growth
- Ballooning Global Population
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on Health: A Key Limitation
