Wax Emulsion Market to Exceed USD 2.5 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a 4.8% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The wax emulsion market was estimated to have acquired US$ 1.7 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 4.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 2.5 billion.
Wax emulsions are emerging as a driving force in a variety of sectors due to their remarkable properties that improve product performance and quality. The need for wax emulsions is anticipated to increase in the coming years as a result of its distinctive qualities, including impressive abrasion resistance, simple application, and efficient anti-blocking abilities.
Global Wax Emulsion Market: Key Players
A few number of well-known players dominate the wax emulsion industry, resulting in a highly concentrated global market. The most recent wax emulsion market study indicates that businesses are heavily spending in thorough research and development initiatives, especially to provide environmentally friendly goods. Businesses are actively partnering to diversify their product offerings in domestic and foreign markets. The main wax emulsion marketing tactic used by businesses is product innovation.
The following companies are well-known participants in the global wax emulsion market:
- Hexion Inc.
- Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd.
- MEGH Indústria e Comércio Ltda
- Altana AG
- Michelman Inc.
- Sasol
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Isogama Industria Quimica Ltda
- Danquinsa GmbH
- Repsol S.A.
- Paramelt
- Tianshi Wax
- RAHA Paraffin Company
- CHT and Smart Chemistry
- AS Paterson
- Others
Key developments in the global wax emulsion market are:
|Market Player
|Year
|Key Developments
|Münzing Group
|2022
|
|Michelman, Inc.
|2021
|
These wax emulsions are being used by sectors in the automotive and textile industries to provide improved protection against wear and tear. This benefit leads to more durable goods, less maintenance, and happier customers.
Even for complicated production processes and intricate surfaces, wax emulsions are made to be applied quickly and easily. This quality simplifies operations and lessens the need for specialized training, which increases operational effectiveness.
Key Findings of Market Report
- Wax emulsions also allow easy and hassle-free product handling, packing, and transportation by keeping surfaces from adhering to one another.
- This has a big impact on reducing damage and flaws, which eventually improves the overall quality of the finished product.
- Wax emulsions are widely used in the product formulations of a number of sectors, including packaging, pharmaceutical, printing and publishing, textile and leather, cosmetics and personal care, and food and beverage, to increase product quality and consumer satisfaction.
Market Trends for Wax Emulsions
- The acrylic polymer wax type sector is likely to account for a significant part of the global market in the near future.
- Widespread acclaim is given to acrylic polymer emulsion wax for its excellent adaptability and efficiency. This kind of wax offers notable water resistance, strong adhesion, and durability. It is a favored alternative for adhesives, coatings, and finishes because of these characteristics, which together offer a strong barrier against abrasion and the weather.
- In addition to improving product performance, acrylic polymer emulsion wax strikes a balance between security and aesthetic appeal. Its capacity to adapt to the changing requirements of contemporary applications highlights its crucial function in the world of emulsion waxes.
Global Market for Wax Emulsion: Regional Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the wax emulsion market in different countries. These are:
- During the projection period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global industry. The expansion of the wax emulsion market in the Asia Pacific region is being attributed to an increase in industrial activity as well as an increase in the number of building initiatives, particularly in India and China.
- The wax emulsion market in North America is estimated to grow during the forecast period due to rising investments in bio-oil projects in the United States.
- Market statistics in the region are being boosted by an increase in demand for sustainable products in routine industrial activities in Europe.
Global Wax Emulsion Market Segmentation
- Wax Type
- Paraffin
- Acrylic Polymer
- Carnauba
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Ester
- Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer
- Alkali-soluble Resin
- Others
- Type
- Synthetic Wax Emulsion
- Natural Wax Emulsion
- Appearance
- Translucent
- Non-translucent
- Application
- Cleaning Products
- Metal Working
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Cosmetics
- Leather Finishing
- Textile Finishing
- Paper & Packaging
- Others
- End-use
- Automotive
- Packaging
- Textile & Leather
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Printing & Publishing
- Food & Beverage
- Others (Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, etc.)
- Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
