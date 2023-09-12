Composites Market size to hit 17.24 MT. by 2029 at a CAGR 3.67 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a leading Information Material & Chemical research firm has published a market intelligence report on the Composites Market . As per the report, the total market opportunity by 2029 is expected to be 17.24 MT. The total market was valued at 13.39 MT. in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.67 percent during the forecast period.

Market Size in 2022 13.39 MT. Market Size in 2029 17.24 MT. CAGR 3.67 % (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 289 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 117 Segment Covered Fiber Type, Resin Type, Manufacturing Process and End-User. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Composites Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The Global Composites Market Report offers a comprehensive overview of the composites industry. The research methodology comprises data collection from primary and secondary sources such as interviews with industry experts, and robust quantitative analysis. The report delivers insights into market size, market segmentation, market dynamics, regional analysis, and competitive landscape. It covers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, trends, challenges, restraints, growth factors, and opportunities. This report serves as a lucrative resource for industry members, investors, and stakeholders seeking to understand the dynamics of the composites market. It also covers key trends, technological advancements, and future growth prospects in the composites market.

Composites Market Overview

Composite structures are materials made of a combination of two or more distinct components to create products with enhanced properties, which have different physical or chemical properties. These mixtures typically consist of a reinforcing material such as fibers embedded within a matrix like resin. Composites find wide applications in industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and wind energy due to their lightweight, high-strength, and corrosion-resistant properties.

Composites Market Dynamics

The demand for the composite market is increasing because the industries including automotive, defense, marine, and construction product manufacturers are focusing on lightweight products and components which drives the market. The lightweight product helps to increase fuel efficiency which also meets the global environmental norms and regulations for CO2 emissions. Composite materials are the ideal choice of materials over conventional materials as it has high durability, and resistivity, along with great insulation . Various raw materials , such as silicon, polyamide, polyurethane, etc. are combined to manufacture the composite material. These composites are extensively used in many applications including construction, coatings, adhesives, etc. However, the increasing demand for raw materials is driving the composites market.

However, the initial cost of composites is high which is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the major market players are directing R&D activities to make low-cost composites with similar properties, which is expected to boost the composites market growth during the forecast period.

Composites Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region dominated the market and held the largest market share accounting for 41% in the year 2022. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are driving the composites market as the demand for the various end-use industries such as aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive and transportation, and electronics, and Construction and infrastructure is increasing. The North American region is expected to reach significant growth during the forecast period. In the last decade, The U.S. manufactured more than 50% of new Airbus aircraft which are made up of composites compared with the older fleet that only used 2-5% aerospace composites.

Composites Market Segmentation

By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Natural Fiber Composites



The Glass Fiber Composites segment dominated the market and held the largest market share, accounting for the year 2022. Glass fiber composites offer greater properties such as lightweight, high-strength, good weather-resistant, and high durability, which grows the demand for glass fiber composites in numerous end-use industries. Whereas the Carbon Fiber Composites segment is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Carbon fiber composites comprise carbon atoms, which are joined together in crystal aligned parallel to the fiber. It provides several advantageous properties including low-thermal expansion, high-temperature tolerance, chemical resistance, and high stiffness.

By Resin Type

Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

By Manufacturing Process

Layup Process

Filament Winding Process

Injection Molding Process

Pultrusion Process

Compression Molding Process

Resin Transfer Molding Process

Others



By End-User

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Construction & Infrastructure

Pipes & Tanks

Marine

Others

The End-User segment of the Composites Market is segmented into Automotive and transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Wind Energy, Electrical and electronics, Construction and infrastructure, Pipes and tanks, Marine, and Others. The Automotive and transportation segment dominated the market in the year 2022 with the largest market share of 24% and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Automotive manufacturers are searching for lightweight vehicle materials, which provide high fuel efficiency and meet the standards and regulations regarding environmental concerns and low carbon emissions. The Aerospace and defense segment is expected to reach the fastest rate at a CAGR during the forecast period.

Composites Market Key Competitors include:

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries

Owens Corning

PPG Industries

Huntsman Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

E. I. DuPont Nemours & Co.

Faurecia

Performance Composites Inc.

Enduro Composites

APPLIED POLERAMIC INC.

KINECO

Creative Composites Ltd.

HITCO Carbon Composites

Quadrant Group of Companies

BGF Industries

FACC AG

Premium Aerotec

Fokker Aerostructures

COTESA GmbH

Wethje Carbon Composites

VELLO NORDIC AS

Fiberdur GmbH & Co. KG

Akiet B.V.

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2017 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2017 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Manufacturing Process and End-User.

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

