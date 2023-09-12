Canon Medical introduces Alphenix Sky 12 HD interventional system with the new 12”×12” High-Definition (Hi-Def) Detector

Tustin California, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tustin, CA, USA, 12th of September 2023 – Continuing its focus on providing clinicians with clarity and precision during interventional procedures, Canon Medical Systems Corporation is introducing this technology for the Alphenix Sky 12 HD interventional system with our proprietary high-resolution HD 76 Hi-Def detector. The HD 76 is the world’s first true high-definition detector, which provides more than twice the spatial resolution1-3 of conventional flat panel detectors, helping clinicians see fine details in complex interventional procedures. The new Alphenix Sky 12 HD with 12”×12” Hi-Def detector can help improve visualization during Interventional Cardiology (IC), Interventional Neurology (IN), Interventional Oncology (IO), and Interventional Radiology (IR), including pediatric procedures.

“Being able to use Hi-Def to accurately deploy cardiovascular devices adds to the proceduralist’s confidence and is huge in achieving a successful result and better patient outcome”4 said Dr. Barry Bertolet, Interventional Cardiologist from the Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi, Tupelo, MS.

The Sky 12HD expands the Alphenix family by adding 12”x12” Hi-Def detector to its existing 12”x16” Hi-Def detector. These options now provide clinicians the ideal size for their unique procedural needs, complimenting to the existing lineup of Alphenix Sky+, Alphenix 4D CT, Alphenix Biplane, and Alphenix Core+ systems.

“We are taking outcomes-driven innovation in interventional imaging one step further than ever thought possible with the availability of HD76 on all our Cardiac and Vascular systems. Having Hi-Def provides improved image quality and interventional imaging efficiency compared to standard imaging modes, for all clinical specialties IC, IN, and IR/IO, which will be very important for clinicians and patients,” said Satrajit Misra, SVP, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “With the highest level of resolution available in the market, and now with the Alphenix Sky 12 HD, our customers have the ability to perform minimally invasive procedures with fine detail images, enabling them to prioritize clinical decisions, patient safety and outcomes.”

