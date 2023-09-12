U.S. Drone Market to Reach US$ 82.9 Billion, at CAGR of 22.2% by 2032 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States drone market is estimated at US$ 11.1 billion in 2022 and is predicted to surge ahead at an impressive CAGR of 22.2% through 2032. The market registered 16.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.



With the rapid growth of the drone market in the United States, inexpensive drones are becoming increasingly popular for commercial, military, and civil use, as well as for recreational purposes. Drones are being used for law enforcement purposes, in construction and mining, etc., and these unmanned aerial vehicles have become an affordable and innovative alternative to helicopters.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2032) US$ 82.9 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 22.2% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 131 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The drone market in the United States is estimated at US$ 11.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 82.9 billion by the end of 2032.

Under drone type, military drones lead the market with 49.8% share in 2022.

Commercial drones account for 34.6% market share and are projected to rise at 22.1% CAGR during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Under end use, the construction and mining segment dominates with 27.8% market share.

West U.S. dominates the market by holding 28.7% market share, and this regional market is projected to expand at 22.8% CAGR over the decade.

Together, West U.S. and South-East U.S. are likely to represent 51.9% of the overall market share in 2022.

“High demand for drones from government and commercial sectors is anticipated to drive market growth substantially over the coming years”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

3D Robotics Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

General Atomics

The Boeing Company

Northrop Grumman

Eagle Pro Industrial Tools Inc.

Hoodman Corporation

InvenSense

Transdigm Group Inc.

Market Developments

The drone market in the U.S. has evolved a lot because of innovation and advancements in technology in drones. Prominent drone manufacturers in the United States are witnessing high competition in the market and are thus focusing on pushing down the cost of drones to make them more widely accessible.

Nowadays, drones are being developed for several end-use applications, such as in agriculture for livestock monitoring and irrigation management, in construction and mining to survey the sites, in low enforcement for surveying expansive open areas and negotiating hostage situations, etc.

Categorization of U.S. Drone Industry Research Report

By Drone Type: Consumer/Civil Drones Commercial Drones Military Drones

By Product Type: Fixed Wing Drones Rotary Wing Drones Hybrid Drones

By Payload: Drones up to 25 Kg Drones 25 Kg- 50 Kg Drones 50 Kg – 100 Kg Drones 100 Kg -1150 Kg Drones Above 150 Kgs Drones

By Power Source: Electric Drones Gas/Gasoline/Diesel Drones Hybrid Drones

By End Use: Agriculture & Forestry Delivery & Logistics Media & Entertainment Construction & Mining Oil & Gas Security & Law Enforcement Recreational Activity Others

By Sales Channel: OEMs Aftermarket Online Stores Modern Trade Channels Electronic Stores Others

By Region: West U.S. Drone Market South-West U.S. Drone Market Mid-West U.S. Drone Market North-East U.S. Drone Market South-East U.S. Drone Market



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the US drone market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by drone type (consumer/civil, commercial, military), product type (fixed wing, rotary wing, hybrid wing), payload (up to 25 kg, 25 kg-50 kg, 50 kg-100 kg, 100 kg- 150 kg, above 150 kgs), power source (electric, gas/gasoline/diesel, hybrid), end use (agriculture & forestry, delivery & logistics, media & entertainment, construction & mining, oil & gas, security & law enforcement, recreational activities, others), and sales channel (OEM, aftermarket (online stores (direct to customer, third-party online), modern trade channels, electronic stores (franchised stores, independent stores), others), across major regions of the United States (West U.S., South-West U.S., Mid-West U.S., North-East U.S., and South-East U.S.).

