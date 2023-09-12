Liquid Dietary Supplements Market to be Worth US$ 93 Billion by 2032 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The liquid dietary supplements Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% from 2022 to 2032 and generate sales of US$ 93 billion. During the forecast period, an expanding population that values their health is expected to drive the market. Growing prevalence of various health conditions owing to changing lifestyles and expanding geriatric population, consumers are becoming more conscious of their health, and hence are inclined towards health-benefitting products such as dietary supplements, which is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, growing innovation by various operational players of the market is likely to augment the market size in the assessment period. For instance, in 2022, Amway India announced the launch of nutrition supplements in trendy, tasty, convenient, and simplified formats like flavorful gummies and mouth-dissolving jelly strips under its flagship brand called Nutrilite.

Furthermore, various initiatives are taken by authorities such as the US FDA to assure high-quality and safe dietary is likely to augment the market size in the forecast period. Also, the growing application of clean-labeled, organic ingredients and safe ingredients in the production of food nutritive additives is anticipated to support the market growth in the forthcoming period. In addition to this, athletes and sportspersons are projected to generate significant demand for nutrition products to supplement their performance. Thus, the prediction for the liquid dietary market for the forecast period of 2022-2032 is positive where the industry would flourish significantly.

Furthermore, players in the industry are taking various initiatives to launch new products, which will benefit the market in the forecast period. For instance, in 2022, Tata Consumer Products announced that it has entered the health supplements segment with the launch of a plant-based protein powder called Tata GoFit. It is a plant-based easy-to-mix product formulated with the goodness of gut-friendly probiotics. Such factors are expected to benefit the market during the forecast period. However, the increasing price of regular supplements and the high expenses associated with premium supplements are expected to hinder the market during the forecast period. The growing consumer inclination towards organic products and the limited availability of organic supplements are likely to hinder the industry in the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2032) US$ 93 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.22 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 327 Tables No. of Figures 111 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Segment:

In 2021, the global liquid dietary supplements market is projected to have garnered US$ 39 Billion

The Liquid dietary supplements market in Europe is expected to display a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

In 2021, the vitamin segment in the global liquid dietary supplement market is expected to have claimed about 30% of the revenue.

The liquid dietary supplement market in North America is expected to display a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Competition Analysis

Herbalife International,

Bayer AG,

Abbott Laboratories,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.,

Amway Corporation,

E.I DuPont de Nemours (DuPont),

Glanbia Plc.,

Koninklijke DSM NV,

BASF SE.



Recent Updates from the Industry:

In January 2021, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. announced an agreement to repurchase approximately $600 million of the Company’s common shares beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates at a price of $48.05 per share, the closing price of Herbalife Nutrition’s common shares on December 31, 2020, the last trading day prior to the execution of the purchase agreement. The initiative will be funded from Herbalife Nutrition’s cash on hand and existing credit facility.

In 2020, Royal DSM, announced the completion of its acquisition of Erber Group. The transaction - which excludes two smaller units in the Erber Group - is expected to be earnings-enhancing in the first year upon completion.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market

By Ingredients: Amino Acid Liquid Dietary Supplements Botanical Liquid Dietary Supplements Vitamins & Minerals Liquid Dietary Supplements Other Liquid Dietary Supplements

By Application: Bone & Joint Health General Wellbeing Heart Health Immune & Digestive Health Sports Nutrition Weight Loss Other Applications

By Distribution Channel: Direct Selling Health & Beauty Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Internet Pharmacies & Drug Stores

By End User: Men Women Senior Citizens Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global liquid dietary supplement market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Ingredients (Amino Acid Liquid Dietary Supplements, Botanical Liquid Dietary Supplements, Vitamins & Minerals Liquid Dietary Supplements, Other Liquid Dietary Supplements), Applications (Bone & Joint Health Liquid Dietary Supplements, Liquid Dietary Supplements for General Wellbeing, Heart Health Liquid Dietary Supplements, Liquid Dietary Supplements for Immune & Digestive Health, Sports Nutrition Liquid Dietary Supplements, Weight Loss Liquid Dietary Supplements, Liquid Dietary Supplements for Other Applications), Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Health & Beauty Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Internet, Pharmacies & Drug Stores), End User (Men, Women, Senior Citizens, Others), & Region (North America, Europe, and Rest of the World).

Powder Dietary Supplements Market: The market for dietary supplements in powder form is anticipated to reach $75.2 billion globally by 2032.

OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market: The global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market reached a valuation of around US$ 90 Billion in 2021 and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 160 Billion by 2032.

Nutraceutical Supplements Market: Sales of vitamin & mineral supplements are estimated to reach US$ 66.37 billion by 2033-end.

