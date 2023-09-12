DESIGNSENSORY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN NIL SOLUTIONS AND OPENDORSE TO ENHANCE CLIENT SERVICES

Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designsensory, an integral part of NIL Solutions, is thrilled to announce the strategic partnership between NIL Solutions and Opendorse, a leading athlete marketplace and NIL technology company. The partnership aims to cross-refer services, fostering a supportive ecosystem to enhance the offerings provided to their extensive client base.

As an innovator in integrated marketing strategies with over 20 years of experience in branding, advertising, and digital marketing, Designsensory will bring its unique insights and capabilities to the partnership. Its award-winning expertise will be used to amplify the already robust capabilities of both NIL Solutions and Opendorse.

"This partnership combines the extensive industry experience and wide-ranging services of both companies to offer a premium suite of services to our clients," - NIL Solutions partner, Brea Parke. "We look forward to working closely with Opendorse to provide our clients with the best possible support and solutions in the industry."

NIL Solutions’ team has over 20 years of sports agency and college athletic fundraising experience. It specializes in providing comprehensive solutions for donor and player fulfillment, marketing, e-commerce, and event management, among others. They empower their clients with effective tools for long-term success.

Opendorse is the leading athlete marketplace as a NIL technology company. It serves athletes and their supporters throughout their brand-building journey, offering solutions that help to understand, build, protect, and monetize brand value. Opendorse's reach extends to over 2,000 sports organizations, 100,000 athletes, and over 2 billion athlete followers.

"Designsensory's mission has always been to challenge convention, disrupt categories, and deliver meaningful results. We are eager to ensure a powerful alliance that is anticipated to bring a myriad of benefits for our stakeholders.” - Joseph Nother, Designsensory Co-CEO

For more information, please visit www.designsensory.com, www.gonilsolutions.com, and www.opendorse.com.

Designsensory, founded in 2001 by Joseph Nother and Brandon Rochelle, is a full-service, integrated marketing agency with deep creative, digital and strategic capabilities. We help brands tell stories, tackle opportunities and solve problems through a spectrum of services, innovative solutions and customized products. We collaborate with the best talent and influencers to create bold, branded content. We spark action and originality with our human-centric culture. that embraces innovation, servant-leadership and transparency.