Shockwave Medical Appoints Nick West as Associate Chief Medical Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of transformational technologies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announced today that Nick West, MA, MD, FRCP, FESC, FACC, has joined the company in the role of Associate Chief Medical Officer. Dr. West will report to Keith Dawkins, MD, Chief Medical Officer, and will be based in Santa Clara, with plans to succeed Dr. Dawkins as CMO in mid-2024.



“Dr. West brings to Shockwave a wealth of expertise in the interventional cardiology space,” said Dr. Dawkins. “Having known Nick for many years, I am confident that his expertise will be highly influential in further developing Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) as the standard of care for calcium modification, and will also be a valued asset in the evaluation and development of novel transformational technologies to augment our portfolio in the years to come.”

Dr. West joins Shockwave from Abbott Vascular, where he served as Chief Medical Officer and Divisional Vice President of Global Medical Affairs for the past four years. Prior to his time with Abbott, Dr. West served as an attending cardiologist at the Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

“There is no denying the exceptional job Shockwave has done to generate significant momentum behind IVL in a relatively short period of time. I am extremely excited to utilize everything I have learned from my time both in industry and previously as an interventional cardiologist to help continue to propel Shockwave forward as one of the most innovative players in the cardiovascular space," said Dr. West. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission of developing exceptional solutions to revolutionize treatments for underserved patient populations.”

Dr. West graduated in medicine from Trinity Hall, University of Cambridge and St. Thomas’ Hospital Medical School, London, and trained in interventional cardiology at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford and Green Lane Hospital, Auckland, New Zealand. He has published over 170 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters on topics including vascular biology, coronary physiology/microvascular function, intracoronary imaging/vulnerable plaque detection, and bioresorbable scaffold technology. He is a founding member and Chief Medical Officer of the Cambridge-based vulnerable plaque startup, PlaqueTec Ltd, and sits on the Innovation Council of the UCLA School of Biodesign.

Dr. West was also a co-author of the ILUMIEN IV late-breaking clinical trial presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress last month. “His expertise in intravascular imaging will be especially beneficial to many Shockwave IVL customers as the use of imaging continues to increase, and, as a result, there arises a greater appreciation for the presence and diverse morphology of cardiovascular calcium,” Dr. Dawkins concluded.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.



Shockwave Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of novel technologies that transform the care of underserved patients with cardiovascular disease. Its first-of-its-kind Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology has revolutionized the way calcium is managed during the treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by safely using sonic pressure waves to disrupt challenging calcified plaque, resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes. Through the recent acquisition of the Reducer, which is under clinical investigation in the U.S. and is CE Marked in the EU and UK, Shockwave Medical plans to introduce its second transformative technology to the interventional cardiology community. By redistributing blood flow within the heart, the Reducer is designed to provide relief to the millions of patients worldwide suffering from refractory angina who have no other treatment options. Learn more at www.shockwavemedical.com and www.neovasc.com.

