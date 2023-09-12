Energy Storage Developer and Operator Hydrostor Strengthens Global Position with Three New Executive Leaders

TORONTO, CANADA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrostor, a global developer and operator of long-duration energy storage (LDES) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Phebus, Tom Duckett, and Sarah Skinner to lead the Company’s technology, development, and human resources teams, respectively.

Chris Phebus, Chief Technology Officer

Chris joins Hydrostor as the new Chief Technology Officer, based in Texas. He brings over two decades of engineering and technology expertise to Hydrostor. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in driving innovation, implementing efficient processes, and achieving sustainable growth across a variety of industries, including energy, rotating equipment, and oil and gas.

Having served in previous roles at General Electric, Baker Hughes and the Kelly Slater Wave Company, Chris brings extensive industry knowledge to the Company. His experience at General Electric Company, where he led the global engineering and technology divisions, further solidifies his position as a strategic visionary and expert team builder, making him an invaluable addition to Hydrostor’s leadership team.

Tom Duckett, Chief Development Officer

Tom joins Hydrostor as the new Chief Development Officer, based in Colorado. With a diverse background in developing, constructing, and operating complex projects across Canada, the United States, and Germany for the past 25 years, Tom brings a wealth of experience to the Company.

As the former President of Development at Renewable Energy Systems Americas (RES), Tom successfully led over 250 projects exceeding 25GW in various technologies over his 14-year tenure, including distributed and utility-scale solar, utility-scale wind, and energy storage. His extensive knowledge and deep industry expertise will play a crucial role in effectively managing Hydrostor’s projects in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Sarah Skinner, Chief Human Resources Officer

Sarah joins Hydrostor as the new Chief Human Resources Officer, based in Toronto. Sarah has spent much of her career in the engineering and architecture consulting industry and brings extensive experience in the development and execution of human resource strategies, as well as in building and leading high-performing teams within high growth, entrepreneurial organizations.

With a focus on business alignment, Sarah is a collaborative leader with extensive experience in organizational development, talent acquisition and management, employee relations, and human resources analytics.

“Chris, Tom, and Sarah’s deep expertise in their respective fields will be instrumental in delivering our projects across multiple countries,” said Curt VanWalleghem, CEO of Hydrostor. “Their passion for the global clean energy sector will further support the Company’s mission to provide reliable and cost-competitive energy, free from carbon pollution.”

Jon Norman, Hydrostor President added, “Chris, Tom, and Sarah’s diverse industry experience, adds to our existing leadership bench, and will help us further develop and demonstrate the advantages of compressed air long duration storage technology. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Hydrostor team.”

About Hydrostor Inc.

Hydrostor is a leading developer and operator of long-duration energy storage systems. Hydrostor leverages a proven technology solution for delivering long-duration energy storage (eight hours or more) to power grids around the world. Hydrostor’s technology uses compressed air and water to store energy. This patented technology allows grid operators to draw on clean energy, even when there is no sun to fuel solar panels and no wind to generate energy from turbines.

Hydrostor has a successful utility scale facility commercially contracted to the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) located in Goderich, Ontario, and two advanced projects under development in Kern County, California and New South Wales, Australia. Hydrostor has an extensive early-stage pipeline of projects in North America, Australia and Europe.

Founded in 2010 and with headquarters in Toronto, Canada and offices in Melbourne, Australia and Sacramento, USA, Hydrostor is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and other forward-thinking institutional investors, providing financial security to commit to top-tier energy projects. .

