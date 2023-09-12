EuroDry Ltd. Announces Agreement to Acquire Three Eco Ultramax Bulkers

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY, the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that it has agreed to acquire three Ultramax bulkers, M/V Giants Causeway, a 63,197 dwt drybulk vessel built in 2015, M/V Sadlers Wells, a 63,153 dwt drybulk vessel built in 2015 and M/V Gallileo, a 63,177 dwt drybulk vessel built in 2014, for a total price of about $65 million. The vessels are expected to be delivered to the Company during October and November 2023. The acquisitions will be financed by the Company’s own funds and bank debt.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry, commented:

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of three Eco Ultramax drybulk vessels, all built during 2014 and 2015. The vessels are sisterships of our own M/V Alexandros P which was built at the same shipyard in 2017. This acquisition further expands our modern fleet cluster at a time when we believe that the market fundamentals, especially the low orderbook, are very supportive of a healthy market over the next two to three years. While demand side -geopolitical and economic- uncertainties remain, we believe that the risks are tilted to the upside and the present level of the market presents a great opportunity to expand our fleet with high quality units of known design. We expect these vessels to make significant contributions to our EBITDA.”

Fleet Profile:

Assuming the delivery of the three Eco Ultramax drybulk vessels described above, the EuroDry Ltd. fleet profile would be as follows:

Name Type Dwt Year

Built Employment(*) TCE Rate ($/day) Dry Bulk Vessels EKATERINI Kamsarmax 82,000 2018 TC until Mar-25 Hire 105.5% of the

Average Baltic

Kamsarmax

P5TC(**) index XENIA Kamsarmax 82,000 2016 TC until Mar-24 Hire 105.5% of the

Average Baltic

Kamsarmax P5TC

(**) index ALEXANDROS P.

Ultramax



63,500 2017 TC until Oct-23 $19,500 CHRISTOS K (ex - GIANTS CAUSEWAY)

Ultramax



63,197 2015 To be arranged YANNIS PITTAS (ex - GALLILEO)

Ultramax



63,177 2014 TC until Dec-23 $12,500 MARIA (ex - SADLERS WELLS)

Ultramax



63,153 2015 To be arranged GOOD HEART

Ultramax



62,996 2014 TC until Nov-23 $11,900 MOLYVOS LUCK

Supramax



57,924 2014 TC until Oct-23 $8,000 EIRINI P

Panamax



76,466 2004 TC until Oct-23 $15,750 SANTA CRUZ

Panamax



76,440 2005 In ballast STARLIGHT

Panamax



75,845 2004 TC until Sep-23 $9,000 TASOS

Panamax



75,100 2000 TC until Dec-23 $8,000 BLESSED LUCK Panamax 76,704 2004 TC until Jan-24 $15,800 Total Dry Bulk Vessels

13



918,502

Note:

(*) Represents the earliest redelivery date

(**) The average Baltic Kamsarmax P5TC Index is an index based on five Panamax time charter routes.

About EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd. into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY.

EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry’s operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements.

After the delivery of the three vessels, the Company would have a fleet of 13 vessels, including 2 Kamsarmax drybulk, 5 Panamax drybulk carriers, 5 Ultramax drybulk carriers, and 1 Supramax drybulk carrier. EuroDry’s 13 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 918,502 dwt.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for dry bulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

