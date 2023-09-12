Midaxo Experts Discuss Latest Strategies for Maximizing Value of Corporate Dealmaking via Webinars and Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midaxo, the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking, today announced its continuing thought leadership efforts, participating in an upcoming industry conference and offering one new live webinar and an on-demand webinar. Midaxo’s corporate dealmaking experts regularly offer their insights into the latest dealmaking technologies, trends and strategies to help companies improve and accelerate their dealmaking processes. Links to all Midaxo on-demand M&A dealmaking webinars and a variety of whitepapers are available on the Midaxo website.



Growth strategies based on M&A, joint ventures, channels, partnerships, and divestments are helping companies thrive even in the face of macroeconomic challenges. To leverage these strategies successfully, companies must support them with reliable, flexible and secure technology that eliminates complexity and accelerates their ability to find, evaluate and deliver deal value. As the leading platform for corporate dealmaking, Midaxo has deep experience across the entire deal lifecycle and offers solutions that can be tailored to each company’s unique needs. The Midaxo M&A platform has powered over 5,000 transactions valued at more than $1 trillion and incorporates the tools and expertise to help companies transform their dealmaking processes through deeper insights, improved communications, reduced risk and increased dealmaking speed.

Conferences

Transaction Advisors M&A Conference in New York – September 13-14, 2023 – Midaxo is a sponsor for this annual event that gives senior corporate development leaders, in-house M&A counsel, and highly acquisitive private equity investors the opportunity to discuss current challenges impacting their transactions and innovative methods that can be used to improve deal performance. Midaxo representatives will be available at the Midaxo booth in the exhibits area to discuss the advanced capabilities of the company’s corporate dealmaking platform.



Webinars

7 Tips and Tricks for Successful Technology Due Diligence and Integrations – September 26, 2023 – Featuring Mart Lumeste, co-founder of Intium, and Terry Erisman, CMO of Midaxo, this webinar will discuss the best practices leading companies follow when conducting technology due diligence, creating technology integration playbooks, managing technical teams post-acquisition, and integrating technologies post-merger.





– September 26, 2023 – Featuring Mart Lumeste, co-founder of Intium, and Terry Erisman, CMO of Midaxo, this webinar will discuss the best practices leading companies follow when conducting technology due diligence, creating technology integration playbooks, managing technical teams post-acquisition, and integrating technologies post-merger. Preserving the Spark: Realizing Value When Acquiring Smaller Companies – On Demand – Featuring Galina Wolinetz, managing director of Virtas Partners, and Terry Erisman, CMO of Midaxo, this webinar presents best practices for post-merger integration – focusing on the special challenges presented when acquiring smaller companies – and how to maximize value while preserving the essence of an acquisition.



About Midaxo

Midaxo is the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking. Digitally transforming the dealmaking process, Midaxo leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to deliver breakthrough productivity gains while decreasing deal risk. The modular Midaxo Cloud platform can be configured for each customer to enable corporate development and M&A leaders at enterprises and private equity firms to find, evaluate, and deliver value from new assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The CRM module makes it easy to identify and manage 5x more targets. The collaborative due diligence module reduces diligence time 50% compared to traditional approaches. The integration module provides structure for post-merger integrations, accelerating time to value up to 40%. The platform functions as the system of record while reducing risk throughout the acquisition process. The more than 500 Midaxo customers include Ascensus, Banner Health, Daimler AG, Professional Services Co., and United Site Services. For more information, visit Midaxo.com.

Contact:

Terry Erisman

Midaxo

terry.erisman@midaxo.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.