Xeriant Engages Leading Testing Agencies for NEXBOARD™ Certifications

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a Company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of aerospace technologies and advanced materials, announces today that it has engaged two leading accredited testing agencies to perform a series of globally-recognized tests to assess the physical and mechanical properties of NEXBOARDTM, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite building panel made primarily from recycled plastic and cardboard that is resistant to fire, water, insects and mold. Viewed as a significant component in the commercialization process, the third-party testing will measure and certify the critical safety and performance features of NEXBOARD, including its strength, resistance and insulating capabilities, and provide a basis for comparison with traditional building materials like drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF and MgO board.



One of the critical tests being completed, which is among the most requested tests by homebuilders, is the NFPA 286 or “room corner” test, a flammability test established by the National Fire Protection Association to determine the contribution of interior finish materials to room fire growth during specified fire exposure conditions. Along with the NFPA 286, the testing agencies will conduct the ASTM E84 test, measuring flame spread and smoke development, and tests related to moisture and water resistance, thermal and acoustic insulation, VOC emissions, tensile strength and hardness.

“We are working with some of the most respected testing agencies in the United States to validate the superior performance features of NEXBOARD. We are planning to submit our most recent NEXBOARD panels with updated composite formulations for the fire and thermal transmission testing and certifications next week,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is a global self-funded nonprofit organization, established in 1896, devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. NFPA delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering its mission. NFPA is widely known as a codes and standards organization, establishing criteria for building, processing, design, service, and installation around the world. The more than 250 technical committees, composed of approximately 9,000 volunteers, review public inputs and vote on the revisions in a process that is accredited by the American National Standards Institute.

For more information, please go to www.nfpa.org

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a holding and operating company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced materials and technology related to next generation air and spacecraft, which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite building panel made from plastic and cardboard waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com

Xeriant.com