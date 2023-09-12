Global Nanopatterning Business Research Report 2023: Markets, Crucial Insights, Market Positioning & Future Prospects 2014-2030

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanopatterning: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Nanopatterning Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030
The global Nanopatterning market, estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a surge to US$6 Billion by 2030, reflecting a strong CAGR of 15.4% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
In-depth analysis of this dynamic industry spanning from 2014 to 2030 uncovers substantial growth potential across various geographic regions. Various cutting-edge technologies like UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography, and more are explored within the Nanopatterning market, driving its expansion.
UV Nanoimprint Lithography, a pivotal segment analyzed in the report, is expected to showcase impressive growth with a projected 15% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Moreover, the Hot Embossing Lithography segment, bolstered by post-pandemic recovery, is anticipated to grow at an adjusted 10.2% CAGR in the next eight years.
The Nanopatterning market in the United States is estimated at US$586.6 Million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is poised to attain a market size of US$624 Million by 2030, supported by a robust CAGR of 20.3% between 2022 and 2030.
Noteworthy markets in Japan and Canada are also expected to contribute to industry growth, with projected CAGRs of 12.4% and 15%, respectively, throughout the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within the European market, is poised for a steady growth rate of approximately 13.3% CAGR.
This comprehensive 16-year perspective offers crucial insights into the Nanopatterning market, positioning it for a prosperous future.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of the Pandemic on Nanotechnology and Select End Markets
- Semiconductor and Electronics
- Global Semiconductor Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Biotechnology
- Global Biotechnology Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- An Introduction to Nanopatterning and Nanopatterning Technologies
- Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL)
- Ultraviolet (UV) Nanoimprint Lithography
- Hot Embossing Lithography
- Potential Industry Requirements for Hot Embossing Lithography
- Other NIL
- Other Nanopatterning Technologies
- Key Application Areas
- Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser
- Nanoscience Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
- With Good Momentum until 2019, Global Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic Presents a Mixed Bag of Opportunities
- Nanopatterning: A Prelude
- Nanoimprint Lithography: Expanding Applications
- World Nanopatterning Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography, and Other Technologies
- Electronics and Biomedical End-Use Fuel Growth
- World Nanopatterning Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis
- World Nanopatterning Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027
- World Nanopatterning Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Nanopatterning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Consumer Electronics: Dominant End-Use Sector for Nanopatterning
- After a Dismal Performance in 2020, Consumer Electronics Industry Set to Recover in 2021
- Growing Relevance of NEMS Favors Future Growth
- New Nano-Focused MEMS Technology Based Methods Augment Opportunities
- High-Growth Opportunities Identified in Healthcare Applications
- Use of NanoGraft Technologies in Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease
- Nanopatterning Set to Widen Role in Lifesciences Procedures
- Demand from Nano-optics Boosts Nanopatterning Market
- Nanosensors: Robust Opportunities in Store
- Widening Use Case of Nanopatterning in Photonics Augurs Well
- Development of Industrial Processes for Patterning Materials on Nanoscale Positively Influence the Market Prospects
- Metamaterial Inc.'s Affordable Solutions for Nanoscaling Grab Attention
- Tera-Print Unveils Novel Nanopatterning Technologies
- Sematech Nanoimprint Lithography Program
- Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) Emerges as Most Reliable Nanopatterning Technique
- Tracing the Technology's Development Timeline
- Major NIL Applications
- Expanding Applications Benefit NIL Market Growth
- NIL Gains Traction in Nanophotonics
- Soft UV-NIL Renders Expertise in High-Volume, Large-Area Replication Processes
- UV-NIL with a Soft Stamp
- Big Gains on the Cards for Microcontact Printing
- 3D Nanopatterning Comes to the Fore with a Huge Promise
- Nanopatterning Widens the Opportunities for SiP Technology
- Nanopatterning-Technology Review
- Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL)
- Ultraviolet NIL
- Microcontact Printing
- Technology Developments
- Recent Developments in the Area of Scalable Nanopatterning
- t-SPL for Fabricating Thermochromic-Supramolecular Material
- Unconventional Lithography for 3D Hierarchical Nanostructures
- Direct Patterning of 3D Structures through Nanoimprint Lithography
- New Generation Metamaterials
- Innovative Magnetic Nanopatterns
- ALD - An Enabling Technology in Advanced Nanopatterning
- Nanopatterned Surfaces for Highly Selective Adhesion, Separation and Sensing
- Resist-Free Direct Thermal NIL Process
- 3D Nanoparticle Patterning via Direct Incident Beam Lithography - A Technology to Reckon with
- Fabrication of Single Crystal Oxide Surface using Focused-Ion-Beam System - A Novel Approach in Nanopatterning
- Thermal Dip Pen Lithography for Depositing Nanoparticles
- Nanopatterning Using Phase Separation of Polymers
- Innovations in Surface Wrinkling
- Research & Development Initiatives
- THE ITRS Lithography Roadmap
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured)
- AMO GmbH
- Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre
- EV Group
- IMS Chips
- Micro Resist Technology GmbH
- Nanonex Corp.
- Nano-Terra, Inc.
- NIL Technology ApS
- NTT Advanced Technology Corp.
- Obducat AB
- PROFACTOR GmbH
- SET Corporation SA
- SUSS MicroTec AG
- SVG Optronics Co., Ltd.
- Toppan Photomasks, Inc.
- Transfer Devices, Inc.
- Vistec Electron Beam GmbH
