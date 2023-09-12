Global Nanopatterning Business Research Report 2023: Markets, Crucial Insights, Market Positioning & Future Prospects 2014-2030

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanopatterning: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nanopatterning Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030

The global Nanopatterning market, estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a surge to US$6 Billion by 2030, reflecting a strong CAGR of 15.4% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

In-depth analysis of this dynamic industry spanning from 2014 to 2030 uncovers substantial growth potential across various geographic regions. Various cutting-edge technologies like UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography, and more are explored within the Nanopatterning market, driving its expansion.

UV Nanoimprint Lithography, a pivotal segment analyzed in the report, is expected to showcase impressive growth with a projected 15% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Moreover, the Hot Embossing Lithography segment, bolstered by post-pandemic recovery, is anticipated to grow at an adjusted 10.2% CAGR in the next eight years.

The Nanopatterning market in the United States is estimated at US$586.6 Million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is poised to attain a market size of US$624 Million by 2030, supported by a robust CAGR of 20.3% between 2022 and 2030.

Noteworthy markets in Japan and Canada are also expected to contribute to industry growth, with projected CAGRs of 12.4% and 15%, respectively, throughout the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within the European market, is poised for a steady growth rate of approximately 13.3% CAGR.

This comprehensive 16-year perspective offers crucial insights into the Nanopatterning market, positioning it for a prosperous future.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on Nanotechnology and Select End Markets

Semiconductor and Electronics

Global Semiconductor Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Biotechnology

Global Biotechnology Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

An Introduction to Nanopatterning and Nanopatterning Technologies

Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL)

Ultraviolet (UV) Nanoimprint Lithography

Hot Embossing Lithography

Potential Industry Requirements for Hot Embossing Lithography

Other NIL

Other Nanopatterning Technologies

Key Application Areas

Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser

Nanoscience Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

With Good Momentum until 2019, Global Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic Presents a Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Nanopatterning: A Prelude

Nanoimprint Lithography: Expanding Applications

World Nanopatterning Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography, and Other Technologies

Electronics and Biomedical End-Use Fuel Growth

World Nanopatterning Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Nanopatterning Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

World Nanopatterning Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Nanopatterning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Electronics: Dominant End-Use Sector for Nanopatterning

After a Dismal Performance in 2020, Consumer Electronics Industry Set to Recover in 2021

Growing Relevance of NEMS Favors Future Growth

New Nano-Focused MEMS Technology Based Methods Augment Opportunities

High-Growth Opportunities Identified in Healthcare Applications

Use of NanoGraft Technologies in Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease

Nanopatterning Set to Widen Role in Lifesciences Procedures

Demand from Nano-optics Boosts Nanopatterning Market

Nanosensors: Robust Opportunities in Store

Widening Use Case of Nanopatterning in Photonics Augurs Well

Development of Industrial Processes for Patterning Materials on Nanoscale Positively Influence the Market Prospects

Metamaterial Inc.'s Affordable Solutions for Nanoscaling Grab Attention

Tera-Print Unveils Novel Nanopatterning Technologies

Sematech Nanoimprint Lithography Program

Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) Emerges as Most Reliable Nanopatterning Technique

Tracing the Technology's Development Timeline

Major NIL Applications

Expanding Applications Benefit NIL Market Growth

NIL Gains Traction in Nanophotonics

Soft UV-NIL Renders Expertise in High-Volume, Large-Area Replication Processes

UV-NIL with a Soft Stamp

Big Gains on the Cards for Microcontact Printing

3D Nanopatterning Comes to the Fore with a Huge Promise

Nanopatterning Widens the Opportunities for SiP Technology

Nanopatterning-Technology Review

Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL)

Ultraviolet NIL

Microcontact Printing

Technology Developments

Recent Developments in the Area of Scalable Nanopatterning

t-SPL for Fabricating Thermochromic-Supramolecular Material

Unconventional Lithography for 3D Hierarchical Nanostructures

Direct Patterning of 3D Structures through Nanoimprint Lithography

New Generation Metamaterials

Innovative Magnetic Nanopatterns

ALD - An Enabling Technology in Advanced Nanopatterning

Nanopatterned Surfaces for Highly Selective Adhesion, Separation and Sensing

Resist-Free Direct Thermal NIL Process

3D Nanoparticle Patterning via Direct Incident Beam Lithography - A Technology to Reckon with

Fabrication of Single Crystal Oxide Surface using Focused-Ion-Beam System - A Novel Approach in Nanopatterning

Thermal Dip Pen Lithography for Depositing Nanoparticles

Nanopatterning Using Phase Separation of Polymers

Innovations in Surface Wrinkling

Research & Development Initiatives

THE ITRS Lithography Roadmap

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured)

AMO GmbH

Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre

EV Group

IMS Chips

Micro Resist Technology GmbH

Nanonex Corp.

Nano-Terra, Inc.

NIL Technology ApS

NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

Obducat AB

PROFACTOR GmbH

SET Corporation SA

SUSS MicroTec AG

SVG Optronics Co., Ltd.

Toppan Photomasks, Inc.

Transfer Devices, Inc.

Vistec Electron Beam GmbH

