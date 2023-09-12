Flash News: OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Proposes Three Suggestions to Improve Web3 Developer Experience at Ethereum Singapore 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for the day of September 12, 2023.



OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Proposes Three Suggestions to Improve Web3 Developer Experience at Ethereum Singapore 2023



OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren today delivered a keynote speech on "OKX: Bridging Centralized Exchange to Ethereum's Community Growth" at the Ethereum Singapore 2023 conference, during which he emphasized OKX Venture's commitment to the Ethereum community and proposed three suggestions to improve the Web3 developer experience: simplifying the project funding process, promoting open-source initiatives and strengthening communication channels.



Jeff also discussed OKX Ventures' dedication to DeFi and OKX's Web3 products, such as the OKX Wallet, DEX and NFT Marketplace. In addition, he emphasized the importance of balancing a user-friendly experience with security and decentralization, and spoke about OKX Venture's investments in Layer-2 technologies.



In terms of community building, Jeff discussed OKX Ventures' support for hackathons and demo days worldwide and proposed a roadmap for improving the developer experience. He looks forward to streamlining grant programs, promoting open-source initiatives and enhancing communication channels.



Jeff ended his speech by emphasizing the importance of "openness, freedom, and decentralization," "promoting a cooperative spirit within the Ethereum community," and "prioritizing the development of tools over building empires."

Ethereum Singapore 2023, which was held from September 10-12 at 4/F National Gallery Singapore, showcased real, localized use cases of Web3 technology through immersive main-stage events, thematic pavilions and hands-on workshops. A number of notable guests attended the conference, including the Ethereum Foundation, Vitalik Buterin, KPMG, Google Cloud, Circle, Huawei, Matter Labs, Scroll, Coinbase, MakerDAO, Pendle Finance, zkSync, Arbitrum and LayerZero Labs.

