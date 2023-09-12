Sleeping Pillow Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 19.85 Billion by 2030 | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Sleeping Pillow Market By End-User (Commercial And Residential), By Distribution Channel (Non-Store-Based And Store-Based), By Type (Down Sleeping Pillows, Feather Sleeping Pillows, Microbead Sleeping Pillows, And Memory Foam Sleeping Pillows), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global sleeping pillow market size was valued at around USD 13.26 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 19.85 billion by 2030.”

Sleeping Pillow Market Overview:

A sleeping pillow is a consumer product used to support the body for the purpose of recuperating or comforting the user. They are an essential component of bedding that provides support for the head and neck. While there are numerous varieties of pillows, such as body pillows, throw pillows, and others, sleeping pillows are used when a person intends to lie down or sleep. The typical composition of a napping pillow is soft material encased in fabric. Depending on the region or individual inclination of the user, the filling can be made of various materials. In India, for instance, the most common form of stuffing is made from silk-cotton tree fruit fibres.

Additionally, the fillings can also be made of synthetic materials derived from memory foam and polyester. The conventional form of a resting pillow is rectangular or square and it comes in a variety of sizes. King size with dimensions of 20 by 36 inches, Queen size with dimensions of 20 by 30 inches, and Standard size with dimensions of 20 by 26 inches are the most common sizes in the United States. The appearance of a slumber pillow can be altered by selecting from a variety of pillowcases available on the market, despite the fact that comfort remains the most important factor for consumers.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/sleeping-pillow-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 13.26 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 19.85 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered My Sleeping Pillow Inc., Hollander Sleep and Decor, Comfy Quilts Ltd., Wendre AS, Magniflex, American Textile Company, Tempur-Pedic International Inc., Romantic Home Textiles, Paradise Sleeping Pillow Inc., Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co. Ltd., Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co. Ltd., and others. Segments Covered By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The sleeping pillow market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising population and increased sales in the consumer goods segment

The sleeping pillow industry is likely to benefit from the growing investments in the global hotel infrastructure influenced by the rise in the tourism sector.

Based on end-user segmentation, residential was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on type segmentation, memory foam sleeping pillows was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/sleeping-pillow-market



Sleeping Pillow Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in population and growing demand for consumer goods to drive market growth

The global market for resting pillows is anticipated to expand due to the world's rising population. Sleeping pillows are essential items that play a significant role in a person's overall well-being. In the same way that bedsheets and mattresses are essential for a good night's sleep, so are sleeping pillows. As the global population increases, the demand for pillows will increase. This is the current trend for almost all consumer goods, particularly those that are used frequently. Additionally, the availability of sleeping cushions in a broad price range contributes to the total sales of these products. Given that there is something for every consumer on the market.

Sleeping Pillow Market: Restraints

Rising inflation rate to curb the growth trajectory

The global economy is currently witnessing a steady rate of increase in the inflation rate. This has resulted in reduced spending by the general population on non-essential items including sleeping pillows. In July 2023, Europe registered an inflation rate of 6.1% as per official reports. Furthermore, the prices of bedding have increased considerably when compared to the last decade.

Sleeping Pillow Market: Segmentation

The global sleeping pillow market is segmented based on end-user, distribution channel, type, and region.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are commercial and residential. In 2022, the latter was the most dominant segment as the awareness rate among the general population about the importance of correct sleeping accessories and bedding has improved. Based on distribution channel, the sleeping pillow industry is divided into non-store-based and store-based.

Based on type, the global market is divided into down sleeping pillows, feather sleeping pillows, microbead sleeping pillows, and memory foam sleeping pillows. The highest revenue was generated in the memory foam sleeping pillows segment.

Browse the full “Sleeping Pillow Market By End-User (Commercial And Residential), By Distribution Channel (Non-Store-Based And Store-Based), By Type (Down Sleeping Pillows, Feather Sleeping Pillows, Microbead Sleeping Pillows, And Memory Foam Sleeping Pillows), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sleeping-pillow-market



Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to register the highest growth rate in the near future

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the global market for sleeping pillows during the forecast period. This trend will result from the increasing population of Asian countries, such as China and India, as well as other countries. The market for consumer commodities in Asia-Pacific continues to be dominated by a large number of consumers and an increasing number of product suppliers. India is a well-known market for textiles and continues to be a significant exporter in the sector. China, on the other hand, has flourished in recent years due to its capacity to mass-produce and export a variety of goods, including resting pillows.

Europe is a significant market for sleeping pillows due to the increasing elderly population and incidence of neck discomfort. According to a study published in the BMJ, the incidence of age-related neck discomfort per 100,000 people in Western Europe increased by 2%. In addition, the region is home to some of the largest and most sought-after bedding cover and pillow manufacturers.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Sleeping Pillow market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Sleeping Pillow market include;

My Sleeping Pillow Inc.

Hollander Sleep and Decor

Comfy Quilts Ltd.

Wendre AS

Magniflex

American Textile Company

Tempur-Pedic International Inc.

Romantic Home Textiles

Paradise Sleeping Pillow Inc.

Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co. Ltd.

Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co. Ltd.

Request For Customization on This Report as Per Your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7484



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Sleeping Pillow market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Commercial

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Non-Store-Based

Store-Based

By Type

Down Sleeping Pillows

Feather Sleeping Pillows

Microbead Sleeping Pillows

Memory Foam Sleeping Pillows

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Sleeping Pillow Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/sleeping-pillow-market



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Sleeping Pillow industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Sleeping Pillow Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Sleeping Pillow Industry?

What segments does the Sleeping Pillow Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Sleeping Pillow Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Paper Shredder Market By Bin Capacity (Above 135 Liters, 71 To 135 Liters, 21-70 Liters, And Up To 20 Liters), By Type (Micro Cut, Strip Cut, And Cross Cut), By Application (Residential And Commercial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/paper-shredder-market



Avalanche Airbags Market By Activation (Electric Fan-Powered And Canister/Cartridge-Powered), By Capacity (Small, Medium, And Large), By Sales Channel (Modern Trade Channels, Specialty Stores, Sports Variety Stores, And Direct-To-Customer), By System (Removable Systems, Base Units, And Integrated), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/avalanche-airbags-market



Shower Screen Market By Application (Commercial And Household), By Product Type (Folding Shower Screens, Fixed Shower Screens, Sliding Shower Screens, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/shower-screen-market-size



Residential Air Circulators Market By Installation (Wall-Mounted, Floor Standing/Tabletop, And Hybrid), By Purchase Mode (Online And Offline), By Type (Oscillating And Non-Oscillating), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/residential-air-circulators-market



Ferret Toys Market By Type (Plush Toys, Rope And Tug Toys, Balls, Chew Toys, Squeaky Toys, Interactive Toys, And Others), By Material (Rubber, Cotton, Nylon, Plastic, And Others), By Size (Small, Medium And Large), By Sales Channel (Modern Trade Channels, Online Channel, Animal Pharmacy, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ferret-toys-market



Trading Card Game Market By Age-Type (Adult And Teenagers), By Card Type (Character Card, Autograph Card, And Image Card), And By Application (Sports Game And Non-Sports Game), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/trading-card-game-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 3479038971 | +1 7187054574

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

