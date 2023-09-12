Global Skincare Products Market Report 2023-2030: Navigating the $21 Billion Skincare Products Market - Competitor Landscape and Growth Drivers

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skincare Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Skincare Products Market to Reach $21 Billion by 2030

The global market for Skincare Products estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Face Creams & Moisturizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Body Creams & Moisturizers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Skincare Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Market Scope

This dataset provided comprises a comprehensive analysis of the global skincare products market from 2014 to 2030. It includes tables presenting annual sales figures in US$ Million for the specified years, along with various aspects of the market. The analysis covers geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

It delves into product segments like face creams & moisturizers, body creams & moisturizers, cleansers & face wash, sunscreen, and other skincare products. Additionally, the dataset provides insights into sales distribution across genders (female and male) and distribution channels, including supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online platforms, pharmacy & drugstores, and other distribution channels.

Historical data, recent trends, and future projections are highlighted, offering valuable insights into the skincare products market's evolution over time.

Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Facial Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Amway Corporation

Chanel SA

Clarins Canada, Inc.

Conair Corporation

Coty, Inc.

Estee Lauder, Inc.

L'Oreal Group

Lotus Herbals Pvt., Ltd.

Mary Kay, Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA

Procter & Gamble Company, The

Rachel K Cosmetics

Revlon, Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Skinfood USA, Inc.

Unilever PLC

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhdsmv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment