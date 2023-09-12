Global Smart Learning Systems Market Report 2023: Leading the Pack: How Competitors like Blackboard and Intel Shape the Smart Learning Systems Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Learning Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Learning Systems Market to Reach $263.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Smart Learning Systems estimated at US$88.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$263.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13% CAGR and reach US$95.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR



The Smart Learning Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 12.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.

Market Scope

This dataset provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Smart Learning Systems market, spanning from 2014 to 2030. It includes recent, current, and future independent annual sales figures in US$ million for Smart Learning Systems across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The analysis is divided into three main segments: Hardware, Software, and Services. Each segment's sales are analyzed independently for the specified years, along with the calculation of the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR).

Additionally, the dataset offers an 8-year perspective, presenting the percentage breakdown of value sales for each segment within the specified years and regions. This data provides insights into market trends, distribution patterns, and the overall growth trajectory of the Smart Learning Systems market.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart Learning Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $88.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $263.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

