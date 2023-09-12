Coffee Machine Market Size to Reach USD 10.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 4.8% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Coffee Machine Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Statistics Analysis Report By Product (Drip Filter Coffee Machine, Bean-To-Cup Coffee Machines), By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023–2030."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the coffee machine market was valued at USD 6.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.8%. Many people enjoy coffee for its perceived health benefits. Unsurprisingly, this energizing beverage's consumption increases as more people discover its positive effects. The coffee industry is persevering to keep up with the growing demand by constantly innovating and introducing new ways to increase the market demand.

The popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages like coffee in restaurants and office cafeterias has led to growth in the coffee machine market. As demand for coffee and gourmet options rises, consumers prefer the convenience of coffee machines over hand-made coffee. These machines save time and effort in coffeehouses and office cafeterias. The rise in coffee intake can be attributed to busy schedules, evolving consumer tastes, and the increasing demand for a modern lifestyle.

Coffee Machine Market Report Highlights:

The coffee machine market size is projected to reach a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032. The increase in global demand for specialty coffee has driven significant growth in the coffee machine industry, particularly in developing countries.

Drip filters are more affordable than espresso machines, with lower repair and maintenance costs. Plus, filter machines have added automated features that are driving the market. The demand for household coffee machines is surging globally, especially in the US. The trend towards diverse flavors of specialty coffee is driving this demand, as these machines are easy to use and deliver consistent, high-quality coffee.

Some key companies in the coffee machine market are Panasonic Malaysia, Robert Bosch GmbH Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., Nestlé Nespresso S.A., De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Electrolux, Morphy Richards India, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Schaerer.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Coffee Machine Market Market Size in 2022 USD 6.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.7 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 4.8% Largest Market Europe Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Product Drip filter coffee machine, pod/capsule, espresso machines, and bean-to-cup coffee machines By Application Residential, commercial Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa Major Market Players Panasonic Malaysia, Robert Bosch GmbH Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., Nestlé Nespresso S.A., De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Electrolux, Morphy Richards India, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Schaerer.

Segmentation Overview:

The coffee machine market has been segmented based on product, application, and region. Regarding products, drip filter coffee machines hold the largest market share in revenue. These machines have reusable components, such as the filter and cone, contributing to their popularity. Moreover, manufacturers are developing drip machines with advanced features, which is expected to drive growth in this segment. As for applications, the residential segment accounted for a large market share during the forecast period due to the high consumption of coffee bags in households, resulting in a large demand for domestic coffee machines.

Europe dominated the coffee machine market in 2022, with high revenue shares due to commercial complexes and offices driving sales. Importation of green coffee beans and a growing demand for espresso blend beverages are expected to increase demand further.

Key Developments in the Coffee Machine Market:

Nespresso's newest addition to their product line - compostable coffee capsules made from sustainable paper. These capsules are perfect for home use, providing an eco-friendly experience while delivering Nespresso's renowned exceptional taste.

The Original Donut Shop, a famous coffee and doughnut franchise, has released a Cinnamon Toast Crunch with One Step Latte K-Cup pod solely at Walmart. General Mills' popular Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal inspires this unique and delicious flavor.

Coffee Machine Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Coffee Machine Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Drip filter coffee machine

Pod/capsule

Espresso Machine

Bean-to-cup coffee machines

Coffee Machine Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Residential

Commercial

Coffee Machine Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



