FUJIFILM Dimatix Launches STARFIRE® SG1024 L3F Inkjet Printhead for High-Performance Sand Casting and Metal Binder Jetting

Lebanon, N.H., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, and a leading global manufacturer and supplier of piezoelectric, drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads, today announced the launch of the FUJIFILM Dimatix STARFIRE® SG1024 L3F for customers seeking high performance printheads used for additive manufacturing, including sand casting and metal binder jetting. The STARFIRE SG1024 L3F will be previewed for the first time at the TCT Asia annual meeting, booth #4.1H N63, September 12-14, 2023 in Shanghai, China.

“Over the past decade, the FUJIFILM Dimatix STARFIRE printhead portfolio has accelerated expansion of digital inkjet printing applications across several industry segments such as ceramic tile, textile, and corrugated printing. The STARFIRE SG1024 L3F continues the Fujifilm tradition of innovation, productivity, and reliability and, in this instance, expands to additive manufacturing manufacturers of equipment in sand casting, metal binder jetting and other aggressive fluids,” said Steve Billow, president & chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. “FUJIFILM Dimatix’ continued investment in digital inkjet printing technology in both bulk piezo and silicon MEMS enables our OEM customers to leverage a new printing solution that can withstand the demanding fluids used in additive manufacturing.”

Fujifilm’s STARFIRE SG1024 L3F printhead’s unique design uses 400 DPI resolution with drop sizes ranging from 80-200pl that allow for optimal and efficient use of binder fluids. Additionally, the new printhead leverages Fujifilm’s patented REDIJET® ink recirculation technology at the nozzle plate level, which is designed to support rapid printing startup, improve printhead life, and reduce maintenance time.

Based on research by the Market Research Group (2022), the Metal casting market will reach $584.5 billion globally dollars by 2031. The research points to additive manufacturing using binder jetting as a process that enables fast turnaround, and high-fidelity object production used in broad range of industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction. Additionally, Binder Jetting is estimated to grow at 11.3% and reach $184 Million in technology revenues by 2028 according to Business Research insights research (2023).

On September 12 from 15:00-15:20 at TCT’s Introduction Area, FUJIFILM Dimatix’ local team will present the company’s innovative solution and how it supports growing market needs for a high performance and reliable printhead used in sand-casting and metal binder jetting applications.

To learn more about the FUJIFILM Dimatix STARFIRE SG1024 L3F Inkjet Printhead, visit the product page here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., a leading global supplier of drop-on-demand inkjet printheads for commercial and industrial applications, is driving a revolution in inkjet technology to support a new generation of products for printing, industrial product decoration, and materials deposition. The company's innovative inkjet technology and world-class fabrication techniques enable OEMs, system integrators, and manufacturers to build cutting-edge systems and manufacturing processes for high-performance, precision printing of traditional inks and deposition of functional fluids on all types of surfaces, including flexible substrates.

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and maintains U.S. product development and manufacturing operations in California and New Hampshire. The company sells and supports its products worldwide through offices located in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, China and Singapore. For more information, visit www.dimatix.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

FUJIFILM, DIMATIX, and STARFIRE are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

