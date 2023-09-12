Growing Concerns as Japan Begins 40 Year Release of “Undetectable” Tritium Into Pacific Ocean

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- As feared on August 24, Japan began diluting and releasing radioactive tritium, thus making it undetectable and untraceable without a specialized laboratory with a team of chemists or US Nuclear’s (OTC-QB: UCLE) unique automated Trimaran Tritium Analyzers (TTA).

Per Japan and the IAEA, it is safe because it is diluted, but contamination is never good and as we all know “dilution is not a solution”. The quantity of tritium released per day or per month is not decreased. Japan’s program is to empty its 1,000 tanks containing approximately 1.3 million tonnes of tritiated water into the Pacific Ocean bio-sphere. To placate the Japanese public and the surrounding countries, Japan and the IAEA have tested seawater near the contaminated water outlet and have declared that the tritium has been so heavily diluted that it can no longer be detected thus proving that the tritium cannot be an unhealthy hazard after all. However, there is no mention yet whether 40 continuous years of release will have cumulative ill effects. Japanese citizens and neighboring countries China, North and South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia are angry and have started to ban imports of Japanese fish and other foods.

US Nuclear are tritium specialists and offer the only continuous, real-time tritium water and seawater monitors that can measure tritium and other radioactive contaminants down to drinking water standards. US Nuclear’s tritium analyzers and food monitors will help citizens and public health agencies to spot and remove contaminated water, fish, and other foods from consumer supply lines and ensure everyone is safe.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov , or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com .

CONTACT: