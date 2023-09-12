KraneShares and Rockefeller Asset Management Launch Ocean Engagement ETF (KSEA), Expanding Innovative Climate Investment Lineup

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockefeller Asset Management (Rockefeller), the asset management arm of Rockefeller Capital Management, and KraneShares, a leading global ETF provider specializing in China, climate, and uncorrelated assets, today launched the KraneShares Rockefeller Ocean Engagement ETF (ticker: KSEA). The fund invests in public companies with significant impact on oceans and ocean resources, reflecting the meaningful investment opportunities within the blue economy, a subset of the ocean economy focused on solutions that are sustainable, and have ocean-positive benefits.



KSEA aims to generate competitive returns and improve ocean health through shareholder engagement activity focused on pollution prevention, carbon transition, and ocean conservation. Holdings include companies from diverse sectors such as aquaculture, commercial fishing, waste management, renewable energy, and logistics, among others.

"Our goal with KSEA is to offer investors access to the blue economy – an area of the market with significant growth potential," said Rolando F. Morillo, Co-Portfolio Manager for Thematic Investments at Rockefeller Asset Management. "Harnessing Rockefeller’s over three decades of impact investing experience and partnerships with leading non-profit organizations for ocean conservation, including The Ocean Foundation and World Resources Institute, we pursue alpha generation for our clients and positive outcomes for ocean health.”

KSEA is sub-advised by Rockefeller, which offers significant capabilities in engagement, sustainability, and thematic investing. "At Rockefeller, constructive shareholder engagement has long been a key part of our investment process. We see significant opportunities to invest in and engage with companies striving to improve their impact on the world’s oceans," said Jose Garza, Co-Portfolio Manager for Thematic Investments at Rockefeller Asset Management.

The blue economy is projected to expand at twice the rate of the mainstream economy by 2030, with the global economic output of the ocean currently standing at $2.4 trillion per year.1 If the ocean were a country, it would represent the world's seventh largest economy.1

"We are delighted to partner with Rockefeller Asset Management and add KSEA to our distinguished climate investment portfolio, enriching our offerings that already include the likes of the KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN)," said Luke Oliver, KraneShares Head of Climate Investments. "The introduction of KSEA is a significant milestone, presenting investors with a dual advantage – an opportunity to contribute to a healthier ocean ecosystem and potentially achieve superior returns from this rapidly emerging sector. We firmly believe that the companies that drive positive environmental change will be the frontrunners of economic growth, and the Rockefeller team designed KSEA specifically to tap into this potential for outperformance."

KraneShares and Rockefeller, along with Mark Spalding from The Ocean Foundation will host a webinar on October 4th at 11AM EDT to share their insights into the blue economy and opportunities for investors. Registration is open now.

About Rockefeller Asset Management:

Rockefeller Asset Management serves institutions, financial professionals, and other institutionally-minded investors through equity, fixed income, and alternative solutions that seek outperformance driven by a disciplined investment process. As part of the Rockefeller ecosystem, Rockefeller Asset Management is distinctively positioned to convene global networks to generate insights and outcomes not commonly found in the investment community. With over 30 years of intellectual capital from pioneering global investing and ESG leadership, and decades of constructive shareholder engagement, Rockefeller Asset Management is committed to delivering innovative investment products and solutions and responsive client services. As of June 30, 2023, Rockefeller Asset Management has approximately $12 billion in assets under management.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, climate, and uncorrelated assets. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to a wide variety of asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and currently serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI).

Citations:

OECD, “Why should investors care about ocean health?” 1/27/2020, www.oecd-development-matters.org

