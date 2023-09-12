Precision Medicine Market is Expected to Reach $50.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The healthcare education industry is poised for a transformative shift in the near future, driven by rapid advancements in technology, changing healthcare delivery models, and evolving educational methodologies. With the increasing demand for healthcare professionals, particularly in response to global health crises, institutions will leverage virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence to enhance immersive and interactive learning experiences. Moreover, the industry will witness a greater emphasis on interdisciplinary education, fostering collaboration among medical, nursing, and allied health programs. The integration of telemedicine and telehealth education will become increasingly prevalent, ensuring that healthcare professionals are well-prepared to navigate the digital healthcare landscape. As the healthcare ecosystem continues to evolve, the healthcare education sector will play a pivotal role in producing highly skilled and adaptable professionals who can address the complex healthcare challenges of the future.

Precision Medicine market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $29.1 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $50.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in the precision medicine market is mainly driven by factors such as growing focus on genomic research, growth in genetic testing and companion diagnostics, increasing regulatory approvals for personalized therapeutics.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215185595

Precision Medicine Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $29.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $50.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% Market Size Available for 2023–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Indication, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for cell and gene therapies Key Market Drivers Growth in genetic testing and companion diagnostics

Precision Medicine market major players covered in the report, such as:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Bristol Myers Squibb (US)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Sanofi (France)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Amgen, Inc. (US)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals,Inc. (US)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

bluebird bio, Inc. (US)

Immunocore Ltd. (UK)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (US)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc (Ireland)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Seagen Inc. (US)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (US)

Incyte Corporation (US)

argenx SE (Netherlands)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Trevena, Inc. (US)

Agios Pharmaceutical, Inc. (US)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

MacroGenics, Inc. (US)

and Among Others

Buy a Precision Medicine Industry Report (240 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=215185595

All the market segments have been divided for Precision medicine market in the report. This report categorizes the Precision Medicine Market into the following segments:

Precision Medicine Market, by Type

Inhibitor drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cell & Gene Therapy

Antiviral & Anti-retroviral drugs

Other Therapeutic Products

Precision Medicine Market by Indication

Oncology

Rare Diseases

Infectious diseases

Hematological disorders

Other indications

Precision Medicine Market, by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home care settings

Precision Medicine Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=215185595

The key stakeholders in the Precision Medicine market include:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutions and Academic Centers

Regulatory Agencies

Health Insurers and Payers

Private & government-funding organizations

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Roche received EC approval for expansion of the Hemlibra (emicizumab) European Union (EU) marketing authorization.

In January 2022, AstraZeneca (UK) collaborated with Scorpion Therapeutics to develop and commercialize precision medicines against hard-to-target cancer proteins, with an aim to transform oncology treatment. The size of this deal accounted for USD 75 billion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Precision Medicine Market:

Question 1. Who are the key players in the overall precision medicine market?

Answer: Key players in the precision medicine market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Bristol Myers Squibb (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Sanofi (France), Johnson & Johnson (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Amgen, Inc. (US) among others.

Question 2: Which type of segment dominates in the precision medicine market?

Answer: The type of segment is segmented as inhibitor drugs, monoclonal, cell & gene therapy, antiviral & antiretroviral drugs, and other therapeutic products. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing number of approved inhibitor drugs as personalized medicines, coverage of major indications such as oncology, rare diseases among others.

Question 3: Which indication segment of the precision medicine market is expected to witness lucrative growth?

Answer: Based on indication, the precision medicine market is segmented into oncology, rare diseases, infectious diseases, hematological disorders and other indications The oncology indication accounted for the largest share of this market owing to factors such as presence of a significant number of approved personalized or precision therapeutics for this indication, availability of genetic testing, diagnostics, among others.

Question 4: What is the market size for precision medicine market?

Answer: The global precision medicine market is projected to reach USD 50.2 billion in 2028 from USD 29.1 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Question 5: What are the drivers and opportunites for global precision medicine market?

Answer: The major factors driving the growth of the global precision medicine market are the continuously growing advancements in genomic research, increasing focus on genomic testing and diagnostics among others. Moreover, growing cell and gene therapy research and commercialization is expected to offer opportunities in this market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=215185595

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global precision medicine market by type, indication, end user and region.

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall precision medicine market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth, such as drivers, restraint, opportunity, and challenge

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

To strategically analyze the market structure and profile the key players of the global precision medicine market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments such as expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and product approvals in the precision medicine market.

Related Reports:

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

CRO Services Market

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market

Biologics Safety Testing Market

Microcarrier Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/precision-medicine-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/precision-medicine.asp