Dermocosmetics Skin Care Products Market Size to Reach USD 119.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 7.6% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Dermocosmetics Skin Care Products Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Application Type, By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online, Pharmacy & Drug Stores and Others), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the dermocosmetics skin care products market size was valued at USD 57.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 119.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.6%. The skincare industry is experiencing a massive surge in popularity as more and more people seek personalized solutions for their skin, scalp, and hair. Major companies in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries are investing heavily in research and development to improve existing products and create new ones. Dermocosmetics, like anti-aging and skin-brightening solutions, are especially popular and continue to fuel the industry growth.

With the help of dermatologists and cosmetologists, people can now effectively treat a wide range of skin conditions, including acne, blemishes, dry skin, oily skin, and marks. Dermocosmetic products use advanced formulations to treat the root cause of skin problems with a multi-tasking approach.

Dermocosmetics Skin Care Products Market Report Highlights:

The dermocosmetics skin care products market size is projected to reach a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032. The beauty industry is seeing a rise in demand for personalized skincare and hair care solutions. Companies invest in research to improve and invent new products, including dermatocosmetics for anti-aging and skin-brightening treatments. Expert guidance helps individuals address specific skin conditions with advanced formulations.

The dermocosmetic segment heavily influences the skincare market, given the prevalence of skin-related concerns. Pharmacies serve as a critical driver in sales, and this particular sector is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market.

Some prominent companies active in the global dermocosmetics skin care products market report include Johnsons & Johnsons Services, Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., L’Oreal Group, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf, VLCC Health Care Limited, and Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Dermocosmetics Skin Care Products Market Market Size in 2022 USD 57.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 119.7 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 7.6% Largest Market Europe Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Application Hair & scalp care, skin brightening, anti-aging, baby care, lip care, sun care, and anti-stretch mark, and others By Distribution Channel Supermarkets & hypermarkets, online, pharmacy & drug stores and others. Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Johnsons & Johnsons Services, Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., L’Oreal Group, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf, VLCC Health Care Limited, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Segmentation Overview:

The dermocosmetics skin care products market has been segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. The skin care segment dominates the dermocosmetics skin care product market and is expected to grow. This is due to the increasing prevalence of skin issues such as wrinkles, acne, spots, hyperpigmentation, and melasma. Pharmacies and drug stores play a crucial role in the market dynamics, accounting for a significant portion of product sales. Unsurprisingly, this segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to the high sales volume through these channels.

The global industry is mainly dominated by Europe, with the highest revenue share. This growth in Europe is primarily due to consumers' increased expenditure on personal care products and the rising trend of celebrities in the region using premium cosmetic brands.

Key Developments in the Dermocosmetics Skin Care Products Market:

At the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, L'Oréal introduced an innovation called L'Oréal Water Saver. This sustainable haircare system, developed in partnership with Gjosa, can be used at home or in salons.

Kanebo Cosmetics will release two new products from their global prestige brand: SCRUBBING MUD WASH and INSTANT OFF OIL, both face wash and cleansers.

Dermocosmetics Skin Care Product Market Report Segmentation:

Dermocosmetics Skin Care Product Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Hair & Scalp Care

Skin Brightening

Anti-aging

Baby Care

Lip Care

Sun Care

Anti-stretch mark

Others

Dermocosmetics Skin Care Product Market, By Distribution Channel (2023-2032)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Others

Dermocosmetics Skin Care Product Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



