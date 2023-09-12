EHV & UHV Power Transformers System Market Size to Reach a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032 | Report by DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "EHV & UHV Power Transformers Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Statistics Analysis Report, By Type (Step-Up And Step-Down), By Voltage Class (345-765 KV, 766-1000 KV, And >1000 KV), By Application (Power Plants, Industrial Plants, Electric Utility Companies), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The EHV & UHV power transformers market share is expected to gain traction at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2032. Transformers are remarkable tools that enable the significant amounts of power transmission over long distances while maintaining a stable voltage and reducing any voltage loss. EHV and UHV transmission are vital for delivering large amounts of power from the power plant to its intended destination. This efficient transmission results in fewer line losses than lower voltage levels, making it an indispensable component of modern power systems.

The rising prices of fossil fuels worldwide have led to an increase in the cost of generating electricity. Governments across the globe are now focusing on improving their generation capabilities and updating their transmission and distribution infrastructure to meet the rapidly growing demand for electricity. Power transformers are vital in expanding electricity consumption, especially for long-distance, high-voltage transmissions.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title EHV & UHV Power Transformers Market CAGR from 2023 to 2032 7.4% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends and growth factors By Type Step-up and step-down By Voltage Class 345-765 kv, 766-1000 kv, and >1000 kv By Application Power plants, industrial plants, electric utility companies, others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa Major Market Players ABB, TBEA, SIEMENS, GE, JSHP Transformer, Schneider, Sanbian Sci-Tech, SGB-SMIT, TOSHIBA, Qingdao Transformer Group, Mitsubishi Electric, SPX, Eaton, Efacec, Hitachi, Hyosung, Liye Power Transformer, Wujiang Transformer, and CEEG

Segmentation Overview:

The EHV & UHV power transformers market has been segmented based on type, voltage class, application, and region. The 365-765 kV transformer segment accounts most of the market share due to its high voltage capabilities, which are crucial to the electric power system. This equipment is critical in power generation, transmission, and distribution across various segments. The power plant segment also holds a considerable market share as the current infrastructure tussles to keep up with the increasing demand for advanced electricity. EHV and UHV transmission offer technical advantages, leading to lower power generation and operational costs.

Asia Pacific has a firm hold on the global market. The countries in the region experience significant improvements due to increased government support. Furthermore, the increasing demand for power generation significantly affects the infrastructure development required for new projects.

Key Developments in the EHV & UHV Power Transformers System Market:

Siemens to showcase Machinum at EMO, demonstrating how machine tool companies can balance sustainability and cost-effective, high-quality products.

JSHP's self-made 850KV 3-phase testing transformer 400MVA is operational after months of design and fabrication.

EHV & UHV Power Transformers System Market Report Highlights:

The EHV & UHV power transformers system market size is projected to reach a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032. Power transformers are crucial for expanding electricity consumption by transporting power over long distances, reducing voltage drop, and increasing efficiency. High-voltage transmission is necessary to meet rising electricity demand and reduce costs for long-distance transfers.

Power systems rely heavily on high-voltage transformers, with the 365-765 kV range dominating the market. The power plant sector is also significant due to the rising demand for advanced electricity. Extra-high voltage (EHV) and ultra-high voltage (UHV) transmission provide cost-saving benefits with renewable energy resources.

Some of the major players in the EHV UHV power transformers market report include ABB, TBEA, SIEMENS, GE, JSHP Transformer, Schneider, Sanbian Sci-Tech, SGB-SMIT, TOSHIBA, Qingdao Transformer Group, Mitsubishi Electric, SPX, Eaton, Efacec, Hitachi, Hyosung, Liye Power Transformer, Wujiang Transformer, and CEEG among others.

EHV & UHV Power Transformers System Market Report Segmentation:

EHV & UHV Power Transformers System Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Step-Up

Step-Down

EHV & UHV Power Transformers System Market, By Voltage Class (2023-2032)

345-765 KV

766-1000 KV

>1000 KV

EHV & UHV Power Transformers System Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Power Plants

Industrial Plants

Electric Utility Companies

Others

EHV & UHV Power Transformers System Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



