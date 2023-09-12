Automotive Logistics Market Share to Rise at USD 590.06 Billion, with a CAGR of 8.30% Between 2023 and 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Logistics Market Information By Mode of Transport, Activity, Logistics Solutions, Distribution, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, The Automotive Logistics market will see growth from USD 311.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 590.06 Billion by 2032, at a rate of 8.30% from 2023 to 2032.

Automotive logistics refers to the movement of vehicles, parts, components, spare parts, and raw materials used in the manufacture and sale of automobiles. Inbound transportation management of raw materials and components, garage transportation management of the production process, and transportation management of vehicles and spare parts are all included in the logistics sector of the automotive industry. Distribution processing delivery, object purchasing, loading and unloading, storage, transportation, and information processing are also included. automobile logistics is essential in lowering costs along the supply chain given the automobile industry's rapid development.

Automotive Logistics Market Competitive Landscape:

The significant firms in the worldwide Automotive Logistics Market include

DB Schenker (Essen, Germany)

BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG (Bremen, Germany)

CEVA Logistics (Baar, Switzerland)

Kuehne+Nagel (Feusisberg, Switzerland)

Expeditors International (Washington, U.S.)

DSV (Hedehusene, Denmark)

XPO Logistics Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

Deutsche Post AG (Bonn, Germany)

SINOTRANS Limited (Beijing, China)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (Minnesota, United States)

GEFCO (Paris, France)

Ryder System Inc. (Florida, U.S.)

Schnellecke group ag & co. Kg (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (Michigan, U.S.)



Among others.





Market Drivers:

Better operational efficiency will reduce the need for vehicles. For instance, the Irish automobile distributor NVD used clever ideas to optimise its logistical operation. NVD can now load 8–10 cars on a truck in under 45 minutes, reducing client lead times and increasing production. at contrast, similar process takes place at Eastern European institutions for more than 3 hours. Therefore, during the course of the forecast period, the market growth rate will be driven by FVL's rising efficiency.

Significant advantages, such as rising supply chain transparency and operational efficiency, have been delivered by automakers' increased usage of software-based systems to handle logistical procedures. As an illustration, General Motors was a pioneer in the use of outbound logistics software. The programme has significantly improved visibility in-vehicle delivery, better truck utilisation, and is being used to ramp up supplies to companies' dealers during the pandemic-induced crisis. It contains onboard asset telematics and geofencing technology, among other technologies. Therefore, during the projection period, the market will rise as a result of the digitalization of activities.

The automotive supply chain's future tendency is to strengthen the division of labour. The separation of operations like distribution and part production from manufacturing businesses. In order to lower investment and operational expenses, a portion of the logistical management tasks will be delegated to third-party logistics (3PL). Companies can access more market data, expand operations globally without investing in any assets, and join international markets more quickly by using 3PL. As a result, the 3PL model will overtake all other logistics methods in the automobile sector.

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 590.06 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 8.30% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Mode of Transport, Activity, Logistics Solutions, Distribution, and Region Key Market Opportunities Market expansion will be fueled by improved finished vehicle logistics efficiency. Key Market Dynamics Operations should be digitalized to boost market growth.



Market Restraints:

Over the past few years, freight charges have climbed significantly. One of the main causes of the rising prices is the lack of truck drivers. During the projected period, it is anticipated that the trend of declining driver supply and rising transport demand from automakers would continue.

Automotive Logistics Market COVID 19 Analysis

Nearly every aspect of economic activity and people worldwide were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industries were affected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) reported that the overall number of containers handled at Chinese ports decreased by 10.1% in the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, in March 2020, air freight volumes decreased by 19%. Business to customer (B2C) logistics emerged during the pandemic as a result of the expansion of the internet retail and e-commerce sector, whereas the business to business (B2B) logistics industry suffered and came to a halt.



Automotive Logistics Market Segmentation

By Mode of Transport

The modes of transport include roadways, airways, maritime and railway.

By Activity

The logistic activities are warehousing & handling and transportation & handling.

By Solutions

The automotive logistic solutions are inbound logistics, outbound logistics, reverse logistics and aftermarket logistics.

By Distribution

The main distribution channels in the market are domestic as well as international.



Automotive Logistics Market Regional Insights

In 2022, the worldwide market was headed by the Asia Pacific (45.80%). The expansion of the market in the region has been greatly aided by China's and India's economic growth. Industry growth in India and China is heavily influenced by economic recovery and expanding e-commerce penetration. Additionally, it is anticipated that over the course of the forecast period, demand for storage and logistics will increase due to rising investments in railways, roads, airports, and maritime trade across emerging nations like India, China, and Japan.

