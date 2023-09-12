Hair Care Product Market Size to Reach USD 149.1 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 6.1% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Hair Care Product Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Statistics Analysis By Product (Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Colorant, And Hair Oil), By End-user (Men, Women), By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The hair care product market size was valued at USD 83.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 149.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.1%. Many consumers are now prioritizing hair care and are concerned about the health of their scalps. Hair loss, dandruff, and sensitivity are common issues they worry about. As a result, the demand for specialized hair care products has increased, and people tend to trust professional recommendations.

Fashion trends also influence the sale of hair styling products in salons. Marketers capitalize on the growing demand for organic products by expanding their offerings. Many hair care companies offer sulfate-free and silicone-free products and personalized solutions for different hair types to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Hair Care Product Market Report Highlights:

The shampoo market is growing thanks to the demand for hair and scalp care. Brands are making anti-dandruff products for consumers seeking solutions. Women often use heat styling tools and are the main buyers, driving up demand.

Some of the key players in the hair care product market report include L’Oreal S.A., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Unilever, Shiseido Co., Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amorepacific, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Ltd, and Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Hair Care Product Market Market Size in 2022 USD 83.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 149.1 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 6.1% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Product Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Colorant, And Hair Oil By End-user Men, Women Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa Major Market Players L’Oreal S.A., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Unilever, Shiseido Co., Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amorepacific, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.,Kanebo Cosmetics Inc

Segmentation Overview:

The hair care product market has been segmented based on product, end-use, and region. The shampoo market is growing due to increased hair and scalp care demand. Brands are developing anti-dandruff products to meet consumer needs for effective treatment.

Women are currently dominating the hair care product market. This is because more women are using heat styling tools, which can cause damage to their hair. As a result, there is an increased demand for hair care products.

Consumers drive the hair and scalp care market in Asia Pacific with a huge reception towards new brands. This has increased demand for hair care products, positioning the region as one of the largest markets.

Key Developments in the Hair Care Product Market:

Himalaya Wellness is partnering with NIMHANS to develop a suicide prevention model in Karnataka. The pilot program, Project Suraksha, will assess community-based prevention programs for various groups and their cost-effectiveness.

Beauty Inc. released its annual list of the most powerful brands in a recent special edition of Women's Wear Daily (WWD). Among the 45 beauty companies that have impacted the industry, four brands owned by Estée Lauder Companies, namely Clinique, M·A·C, TOM FORD BEAUTY, and The Ordinary, were recognized as Power Brands for 2023.

Hair Care Product Market Report Segmentation:

Hair Care Product Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair Colorant

Hair Oil

Hair care product Market, By End-use (2023-2032)

Men

Women

Hair care product Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



