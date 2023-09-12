DELSEY PARIS Launches Futurist New Line: REMPART

PARIS, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELSEY PARIS , the premium French luggage brand known for its Parisian style, innovative features and high-quality pieces, unveils its new collection REMPART. DELSEY PARIS brings this bold and edgy inventive line to the U.S. market. The future of travel, REMPART is the cross section of function and fashion with modular stacking capabilities and sleek design.



The new REMPART collection is perfect for fashionable travelers who seek to travel in style but also look for reliable and spacious luggage. Key features include expandability, DELSEY’s patented SECURITECH® zip, a removable and washable lining and a TSA-accepted combination lock. The outer shell is made of an ultra-shock-resistant polycarbonate to provide peace of mind and ensure your belongings are safe during travel. Additionally, REMPART will arrive in five colors: anthracite, army green, storm grey, orange and chrome. The future of travel beyond our traditional transportation methods inspired the chrome color. The new limited-edition finish, chrome, will only be available in the carry-on size.

REMPART is influenced by big-city and “pied-à-terre” living while still keeping travel top of mind. The collection includes a new stackable feature with grooves on its shell, interlocking to keep REMPART stacked in place. The REMPART line includes a carry-on size and DELSEY’s signature trunk format. No matter their size, each suitcase can be stacked and secured on top of each other, thanks to the new interlocking grooves. This innovative feature is great when loading the luggage in the trunk of a car or placing them in the storage area of a train. The suitcases can also be used as a great storage solution, when not traveling.

REMPART brings DELSEY into the next frontier of travel. Global CEO Davide Traxler and global CMO Miriam Hendel’s leadership has reimagined the company's identity. Through their vision, DELSEY PARIS has emerged as the fastest growing luggage brand in the U.S.

“The new visual campaign and the launch of REMPART is part of DELSEY’s renaissance. DELSEY PARIS has always been a brand driven by innovation. From equipping luggage with the first telescopic handle to creating the most secure zipper, DELSEY will continue to inspire and create for the modern traveler,” said Global CEO Davide Traxler. “There is a thirst for fashion and more people are looking to be bold in their everyday lives and when they travel. Combining aesthetics with practical, reliable and innovative products is one of our many focuses. With our latest campaign, we are calling to the spirit of all globetrotters to accompany them in their travels.”

REMPART launched Sept. 2023. To learn more and DELSEY PARIS products or to purchase a piece from the REMPART collection, visit the REMPART Collection or us.DELSEY.com. REMPART retail prices range from $199.99 - $259.99. The chrome limited edition carry-on is sold at $599.99.

Since 1946, DELSEY PARIS has been innovating to promote freedom of movement and fluid travel by developing durable and secure luggage and accessories with a French design. The brand’s logo - the rising sun - symbol of hope, elsewhere, and renewal, inspire millions of travelers by encouraging escape and allowing them to travel with peace of mind.

