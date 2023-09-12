GoodwillFinds Expands National Footprint Amid Steady Growth, Amplifying Impact

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodwillFinds , a recommerce venture helping to reimagine the future of purpose-driven resale, today announced the welcoming of four new Goodwill members to the marketplace: Tacoma, Kansas, Miami, and Indianapolis.



The expansion marks an exciting milestone for the non-profit reseller just one year after launch, with 14 member Goodwills now selling on the platform, representing over 500 retail stores across the country. Additional members will scale the number of items listed on GoodwillFinds.com, fueling more resources to fund Goodwill’s social service programs designed to remove barriers to employment in local communities across the country.

“We are seeing remarkable support and excitement about shopping with purpose on GoodwillFinds.com,” said Matthew A. Kaness, CEO at GoodwillFinds. “Our growth since launch not only affirms consumers’ growing interest in shopping second-hand online, but also their preference to consciously shop values-first as their purchases directly support the Goodwill mission”

Since launching in October 2022, GoodwillFinds has sold over 675,000 items on behalf of member Goodwills, with nearly half of a million units sold in 2023 alone. In addition, the organization has seen a one thousand percent growth rate in consumer engagement with the weekly newsletter, which now has over 500,000 subscribers and is growing rapidly. This sustained momentum signals that consumers are continuing to prioritize shopping with brands that give back and align with their values.

Unlike for-profit resale platforms, GoodwillFinds is centered on social impact. Items sold on the site are hand selected from Goodwill member organization donations, including a wide assortment of women’s and men’s clothing, sporting goods, electronics, collectibles, jewelry and more. Proceeds from sales on the site fund Goodwill members’ social service programs in their local communities, including professional skills development, job training programs, youth mentorship and more.

The choice to shop with purpose not only funds Goodwill's vital programs and strengthens communities, it keeps billions of pounds of items in circulation annually, which supports a more sustainable retail economy. To shop or learn more about GoodwillFinds’ social impact initiatives visit GoodwillFinds.com .

ABOUT GOODWILLFINDS

GoodwillFinds eCommerce, Inc. is a social enterprise comprising a re-commerce technology platform and second-hand marketplace under license from Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Proceeds from sales on GoodwillFinds directly benefit the communities from which the items were initially sourced, fueling local programs for workforce development and job training. The ecommerce platform is designed to modernize the resale shopping experience, providing personalization and thoughtful recommendations, while furthering Goodwill’s initiative to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to gain independence through the power of work. GoodwillFinds is also good for the planet, powering the circular economy by keeping billions of pounds of goods in use, offering consumers a sustainable way to shop nationwide. GoodwillFinds is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit, registered in the US under EIN: 87-1302020.

