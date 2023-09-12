FloQast Continues to Lead the Pack With Top Position in G2’s Fall 2023 Grid Report for Financial Close Management

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, continues to lead the industry with its user-based awards. Today, FloQast announced it maintained its number one position in G2’s highly acclaimed Fall 2023 Grid Report for Financial Close Management software, now holding the top position for the fourth consecutive quarter. A substantial number of user reviews for the company placed FloQast ahead of 63 category competitors in the report, released today. FloQast’s leadership position also extended to the G2 Momentum Grid Report, where the company has now led the grid for an impressive eleven consecutive quarters. This consistent top ranking affirms FloQast’s market leadership and its commitment to driving innovative accounting automation solutions that positively impact the personal and professional lives of its customers.



“FloQast’s place at the top of the Financial Close Management grid is a reflection of more organizations embracing automation to uplevel the accounting profession, from an efficiency standpoint, but also in an effort to position it as a driver of strategic value within the organization,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. “FloQast is very appreciative to have such strong partners in our customers and is grateful for their willingness to share their feedback with G2.”

In the Fall 2023 grid, FloQast secured more badges than ever before across all categories in the Enterprise reports, including the Enterprise Americas grid, Usability, Results, and Relationship Indices, and Enterprise Grid report for Financial Close. Badges include:

Overall Leader

Most Implementable

Fastest Implementation

Best Usability

Best Results

Best Est. ROI

Best Relationship



FloQast’s global momentum also continued with the receipt of a Leader badge in the European Close Management Grid, as well as Leader badges in the all-new Americas, EMEA Regional and Asia Pacific Grid Reports for Financial Close. These badges signify FloQast’s expanding influence and positive reception among global audiences, particularly in the Australia/New Zealand market, where it opened an office earlier in 2023.

FloQast also earned the following distinctions:

Ranked as the top-rated Financial Close Management solution in the Mid-Market Grid

Also ranked number one in the Results Index for the Enterprise and Mid-Market grids, which evaluate Estimated ROI, Time to Go Live, Avg. User Adoption, and Likelihood to Recommend

Placed number one in the Relationship Index for both the Enterprise and Mid-Market grids, which evaluate ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend sentiments

Ranked at the top of the Implementation Index for both the Enterprise and Mid-Market grids

Ranked #1 across all 3 Usability Indexes which evaluate a software’s ease of admin, ease of use, and ability to meet requirement



G2 calculates a product’s Financial Close Management Grid score using the G2 Satisfaction algorithm. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction) and market presence. Learn more here .

The G2 Leader status comes amid continued momentum for FloQast, including the launch of its all-new Compliance Management Solution , being named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Global Software Companies list , the launch of an all-new brand strategy , and expansion to Australia and New Zealand . This year, FloQast also made its debut on the Inc. 5000 list and ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023 and was named a Great Place to Work ™ in both the US and UK.

For more information on FloQast's G2 leadership, read our company blog.

About FloQast

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, delivers an Accounting Operations Platform that enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,300 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.