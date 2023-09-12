Huntington Health Partners with Marvin Behavioral Health to Prioritize Physician and Medical Staff Wellness

Marina del Rey, CA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marvin Behavioral Health, a leader in virtual mental health services for healthcare professionals, is excited to announce its partnership with Huntington Health, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai, in Pasadena, CA, for their physicians and medical staff.

Huntington Health physicians and medical staff will now have exclusive access to Marvin's behavioral health services, connecting them with licensed therapists specifically trained to address their unique needs. This partnership underscores the recognition of the demanding healthcare environment.



Dr. David Ulick, Medical Director of Physician Wellness at Huntington Health, stated,"Our partnership with Marvin provides physicians and medical staff a secure space for mental wellness, separate from their professional realm, that ensures their utmost privacy and protection. Mental health is not solely about fixing issues; it's about sustaining wellness to provide exceptional patient care."

Marvin's user-friendly platform enables fast and convenient teletherapy access through a unique 1:1 matching experience via secure video conferencing, guaranteeing confidential care at their convenience.

"We're excited to collaborate with Huntington Health," remarked John Bracaglia, CEO and founder of Marvin Behavioral Health. "Physicians play a pivotal role in society, and it is imperative that we prioritize their mental wellness. Through Marvin, we aim to provide a seamless and effective way for Huntington Health's physicians and medical staff to access the mental health support they deserve."

Dr. Peter Rosenberg, Chief of Staff at Huntington Health, shared, "In my role, I've received heartfelt accounts from numerous medical staff members who have found Marvin to be an invaluable source of support. Many of our colleagues have faced formidable challenges, and Marvin has emerged as a lifeline, helping them navigate these difficulties. Given the heightened demands of the healthcare sector in these challenging times, we've all experienced increased stress. I strongly urge all medical providers to embrace this invaluable resource”.

The collaboration between Marvin Behavioral Health and Huntington Health marks a groundbreaking step in the healthcare sector. The two organizations have joined hands to prioritize the mental health and wellness of physicians and healthcare workers, highlighting their shared commitment to improving the lives of healthcare professionals.

About Marvin Behavioral Health:

Marvin Behavioral Health is a pioneering telehealth company focused on delivering personalized and convenient mental health services to individuals seeking support. Through its secure platform, Marvin connects users with licensed therapists and mental health professionals, offering a range of services to address various mental health challenges.

