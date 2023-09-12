Stryten Energy to Provide Back-Up Battery Systems for U.S. Navy Submarines

Alpharetta, Georgia, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, was recently awarded part of a five-year contract by the Department of Defense for submarine valve regulated lead acid (SVRLA) batteries.

“Stryten Energy is pleased to continue to support the U.S. Navy mission,” said Mike Judd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Stryten Energy. “We appreciate the opportunity to supply the U.S. Navy with Stryten’s domestically manufactured battery solutions and components. We look forward to continuing to build on Stryten Energy’s tenure in supplying the U.S. Navy with reliable, high-quality and top-performing energy storage solutions.”

Stryten’s E-Series SVRLA AGM battery technology is cost-effective, virtually maintenance-free and meets the U.S. Navy’s requirements. Stryten Energy will deliver the batteries and components to the U.S. Navy starting in the fall of 2023 through the summer of 2028.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.