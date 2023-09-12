Vistar Media Introduces ‘Countdown’ Dynamic Creative Capability for DOOH Campaigns

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , a cutting-edge global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH) , announced today their ‘countdown’ dynamic creative capability to create urgency for tentpole events by including real-time countdowns (or count-ups) embedded in DOOH creative. This new functionality allows real-time, numerical countdowns to highlight lotteries, shopping events, consumer product launches, sporting events, entertainment releases, new store openings and more.



“Centering creatives on countdowns or count-ups is an excellent way to create anticipation and drive action around time-sensitive events, product releases or other tentpole moments,” said Leslie Lee, SVP of Marketing at Vistar Media. “Whether you’re promoting the eagerly-awaited launch of a new consumer electronic device, the playoffs for a professional sports league, or anything in between, embedding a real-time countdown in DOOH creative is an incredibly engaging way to remind consumers about the forthcoming launch, release or event in the real world.”

‘Countdown’ creative is just one unique activation capability that makes dynamic creative a standout in the digital out-of-home advertising ecosystem. Dynamic creative allows marketers to enhance the relevancy of their DOOH ads by using data to automatically change specific elements within an individual advertising asset, featuring a number of compelling use cases, like ‘countdown,’ to effectively adapt creative based on a campaign’s objectives, audience and moment in time. Recent countdown and lottery campaigns have been activated by leading advertisers such as FOX.



With the holiday season right around the corner, brands can seamlessly activate ‘countdown’ DOOH strategies to reach and captivate their audience, in addition to other data-driven, dynamic creative capabilities like ‘ nearest location .’

For additional OOH creative best practices, insights and strategies for success, download Vistar's free in-depth white paper, " Mind the Gap: Bridging the Gap Between Technology & Creative in DOOH

About Vistar Media

