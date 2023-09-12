Associa Advantage, Inc., Signs Vendor Agreement With Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage, Inc., an Associa company, has signed a vendor agreement with Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting to provide Associa community partners and team members with special pricing on a wide range of residential and business services. Shine’s residential services include professional window and interior glass cleaning, roof and house washing, gutter cleaning, pressure washing, and landscape and holiday lighting installation. Business offerings include clean-up for real estate and construction sites, retail spaces, and retirement homes.

For Shine, every project is a personal relationship that starts with a handshake and ends with a smile. They take tremendous pride in the ability of their trusted team of professionals to provide every customer with unmatched service, as evidenced by Shine’s 100% satisfaction guarantee. They treat each customer’s property as if it were their own and work to ensure the finished product consistently meets their satisfaction. This commitment to care extends far beyond their customers, as Shine proudly contributes a portion of its revenues to help programs and missions in Africa and around the world.

“We are pleased to announce this new vendor partnership with Shine,” said Associa Advantage President Jennifer Shannon. “Their commitment to quality service, superior customer care, and giving back to those in need perfectly align with our own beliefs. We look forward to bringing their wide range of services to the communities we manage and support.”

“Shine is so proud to partner with Associa,” said Shine Founder and CEO Chris Fisher. “With Associa’s focus on delivering management services, solutions, and resources that enrich the communities they manage, Shine aligns very well with supporting that mission. We truly value the opportunity to deliver the high-quality services that Associa seeks for its communities.”

About Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting

For more than 20 years, Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting has provided exceptional window cleaning, pressure and soft washing, gutter cleaning, and home décor lighting products, including Christmas lights and landscape lights design and installation, to homes and businesses. Shine has more than 50 offices across the U.S. with each one being independently owned and operated. With its vision to “Create a Brighter World,” Shine gives back through various charities and missions across the world, such as Arrows and Hope (arrowsandhope.org), a mission founded by Shine’s founder and CEO, Chris Fisher and his wife, Michelle. For more information, please visit shineinfo.com.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

