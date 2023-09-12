Lincoln Educational Services to Highlight Recent Progress and Operating Momentum at the Sidoti September Virtual Investor Conference

Parsippany, NJ, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a leading provider of specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, announced that Scott Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer will be providing an overview of the Company, along with the recent progress and operating momentum, at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference. Mr. Shaw’s presentation will be webcast on Wednesday, September 20th beginning at 9:15am EDT.

In addition to the presentation, Mr. Shaw will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day on both Wednesday and Thursday, September 20th and 21st, respectively. Interested investors can register for the presentation or one-on-one meetings by visiting www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client to participate. Alternatively, investors can contact mpolyviou@evcgroup.com to schedule a meeting with management.

Management will discuss the Company’s progress on their strategic goals, including highlighting their most recent quarterly performance. “I believe the recent business momentum has piqued investors and the Sidoti conference allows us to connect with both new and existing investors,” commented Mr. Shaw. “The conference enables us to share our vision and articulate how our team is continuing to execute on our strategies and enhance shareholder value by filling the nation’s skills gap. I believe Lincoln remains uniquely positioned to help Americans gain the skills needed to move into new, rewarding careers in essential industries and build on our recent success."

###

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

SAFE HARBOR

Statements in this press release and in oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation regarding Lincoln's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the federal securities law. The words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "estimate," and "continue," and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits from acquisitions or dispositions to be made by the Company or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings or other aspects of the Company's operating results. The Company cautions you that these statements concern current expectations about the Company's future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks and other influences many of which are beyond the Company's control that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projects upon which the statements are based. The events described in forward-looking statements may not occur at all. Factors which may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any one or more of these uncertainties, risks and other influences could materially affect the Company's results of operations and financial condition and whether forward-looking statements made by the Company ultimately prove to be accurate and, as such, the Company's actual results, performance and achievements could materially differ from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our failure to comply with the extensive regulatory framework applicable to our industry or our failure to obtain timely regulatory approvals in connection with acquisitions or a change of control of our Company; our success in updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs for our students in a cost-effective manner or on a timely basis; risks associated with changes in applicable federal laws and regulations; uncertainties regarding our ability to comply with federal laws and regulations, such as the 90/10 rule and prescribed cohort default rates; risks associated with the opening of new campuses; risks associated with integration of acquired schools; industry competition; our ability to execute our growth strategies; conditions and trends in our industry; the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and the U.S. and global economics; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Lincoln undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.