Generative AI Adoption Surges in Software Development Despite Security Risks, Sonatype Research Finds

Fulton, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from software supply chain management company Sonatype reveals how generative AI is influencing and impacting the work of software engineers and the software development life cycle. According to the 800 developer (DevOps) and application security (SecOps) leaders surveyed, virtually all (97%) are using the technology today, with three-quarters (74%) reporting they feel pressure to use it despite identified security risks. In fact, most respondents agree that security risks are their biggest concern associated with the technology, underscoring the critical need for responsible AI adoption that will enhance both software and security.



While DevOps and SecOps respondents hold similar outlooks on generative AI in most cases, there are notable differences with regards to adoption and productivity. Key findings among the two groups include:

SecOps are early adopters: Nearly half (45%) of SecOps leads have already implemented generative AI into the software development process, compared to less than one third (31%) for DevOps.

Nearly half (45%) of SecOps leads have already implemented generative AI into the software development process, compared to less than one third (31%) for DevOps. SecOps teams save more time: SecOps leads see greater time savings than their DevOps counterparts, with 57% saying generative AI saves them at least 6 hours a week compared to only 31% of DevOps respondents.

SecOps leads see greater time savings than their DevOps counterparts, with 57% saying generative AI saves them at least 6 hours a week compared to only 31% of DevOps respondents. There are differing opinions on benefits: When asked about the most positive impacts of this technology, DevOps leads report faster software development (16%) and more secure software (15%). SecOps leads cite increased productivity (21%) and faster issue identification/resolution (16%) as the top benefits.

When asked about the most positive impacts of this technology, DevOps leads report faster software development (16%) and more secure software (15%). SecOps leads cite increased productivity (21%) and faster issue identification/resolution (16%) as the top benefits. Open source code will be a bigger target: More than three-quarters of DevOps leads say the use of generative AI will result in more vulnerabilities in open source code. Surprisingly, SecOps leads are less concerned at 58%. Further, 42% of DevOps respondents and 40% of SecOps leads say lack of regulation could deter developers from contributing to open source projects.

More than three-quarters of DevOps leads say the use of generative AI will result in more vulnerabilities in open source code. Surprisingly, SecOps leads are less concerned at 58%. Further, 42% of DevOps respondents and 40% of SecOps leads say lack of regulation could deter developers from contributing to open source projects. DevOps and SecOps leads both want more regulation: Asked who they believe is responsible for regulating the use of generative AI, 59% of DevOps leads and 78% of SecOps leads say both the government and individual companies should be responsible for regulation.