Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market Size to Reach USD 1,941.82 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft exhaust system market size was USD 918.40 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for sustainable systems and materials in the manufacture of aircraft and increasing use of Three Dimensional (3D) technology for exhaust system development are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Aircraft exhaust systems help in noise reduction to the maximum possible level, thus creating a smooth experience and maintenance of minimum speed required for flying the aircraft. The exhaust system averts potential fire incidents, thus improving safety standards of the aircraft due to increased temperature of aircraft. In addition, recent ongoing development of stealth aircraft exhaust systems with multiple technologically enhanced dynamics of exhaust systems is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

For instance, Multiple Sixth Generation Fighter Aircraft dissipates are incorporating Infra-Red (IR) Obscurators in its stealth aircraft exhaust systems to dissipate the raised body temperature of aircraft due to skin friction between the air and movement of wings and fuselage. Moreover, incorporation of new technologies for the launch of new products is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 22 May 2023, Textron Aviation announced the launch of the Cessna Citation Ascend, the newest business aircraft in the illustrious 560XL series. Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines with improved fuel efficiency, higher thrust, and extended time-on-wing will be available in the Citation Ascend.

However, higher exhaust pressure and temperature causing structural failure of exhaust components is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, the loose cones and baffles of aircraft exhaust systems result in full or partial power loss of the engine, which may lead to its failure, thus risking in-flight operations and lives of passengers.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global aircraft exhaust system market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective exhaust solutions. Some major players included in the global aircraft exhaust system market report are:

Triumph Group

Magellan Aerospace

Ducommun Incorporated

Franke Group

Nexcelle

THE NORDAM GROUP LLC

GKN Automotive Limited

Exotic Metals Forming

Sulzer Ltd.

Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Strategic Development

On 26 May 2023, Textron Aviation announced the launch of the Cessna Citation Ascend, the newest Cessna Citation business jet in its 560XL series. Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines will power the Citation Ascend. The engines make use of modern materials and technology such as enhanced exhaust mixer, improved single stage high-pressure turbine module, and better efficient high-pressure compressor.

On 13 October 2022, Pratt & Whitney Canada, a division of Pratt & Whitney, announced the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification for ATR's regional turboprop aircraft powered by the new PW127XT-M engine. The PW127XT engine series provides 40% more time on the wing, 20% cheaper maintenance costs, and a 3% increase in fuel efficiency due to engine advancements and a step change in regional turboprop sustainability.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The exhaust nozzle segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global aircraft exhaust system market in 2022. This is because exhaust nozzle supplies the necessary thrust for aircraft to sustain speed and lessen engine noise produced by engine exhaust. The aircraft's nozzles tolerate extremely high temperatures making these nozzles strong and corrosion-proof and aid in their sustainability in harsh conditions. Inconel, stainless-steel alloys, and titanium are a few of the materials currently utilized for exhaust nozzles. Inconel, a nickel-chromium alloy is the most often used material for making exhaust nozzles due to its high temperature, oxidation, and corrosion resistance.

The engine exhaust system segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global aircraft exhaust system market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing initiatives by different companies for technological enhancement of their existing exhaust systems and enhancing the innovation development. The pressure and temperature conditions under which the engine exhaust system operates are significantly raised when a turbocharger or turbosupercharger system is used. The efficiency, power, and overall performance of an aircraft's engine are all enhanced by the installation of a tuned exhaust system. A well maintained exhaust system guarantees that the engine operates at peak performance and minimizes overheating. .

The commercial aviation segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global aircraft exhaust system market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing product launches by companies to support upgrading of the existing product portfolios for customer usage satisfaction. For instance, on 17 November 2020, Collins Aerospace Systems, a division of Raytheon Technologies (RTX) collaborated with Boom Supersonic, the aerospace company developing the world's fastest airliner. This collaboration aimed to create intake, nacelle, and exhaust system technologies that enabled fuel burn reduction and state-of-the-art acoustics for cleaner and quieter supersonic flight.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global aircraft exhaust system market in 2022. This is attributed to latest technological advancements and upgrading along with the launch of new products with increased efficiency and productivity of t aircraft exhaust systems. In addition, government sponsorship of programs aiming to adopt clean technology and minimizing the effects of harmful gases emitted by aircrafts is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 23 February 2023, the U.S. government announced that its funding of USD 10 million in the development of new technology and methods to decrease negative environmental effects of aviation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft exhaust system market on the basis of component, system, aviation type, end- use, and region

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Exhaust Pipe Exhaust Cone Exhaust Nozzle APU Exhaust Liner APU Exhaust Tube Turbochargers Others



System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Engine Exhaust System



Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Reciprocating Piston Type

APU Exhaust System



Aviation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Commercial Aviation General Aviation Business Aviation Military Aviation



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



