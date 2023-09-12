Navigating the Web 3.0 Landscape: AI, Blockchain, IoT, and More - A Global Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web 3.0 Market: AI, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Connected and Wearable Devices, Cybersecurity, Digital Twins, Identity Management, IoT, Robotics, Smart Cities, Teleoperation and Virtual Reality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a groundbreaking research endeavor, our comprehensive analysis evaluates the pivotal technologies driving the evolution of Web 3.0. These transformative technologies include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Connected and Wearable Devices, Cybersecurity, Digital Twins, Identity Management, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Smart Cities, Teleoperation, and Virtual Reality solutions.

This research represents the most extensive and in-depth examination available today, meticulously assessing each of these technologies while exploring their potential for convergence and integration. Our research delves into the intricate ecosystem of companies, strategies, and solutions within each technical domain, as well as their cross-domain implementations and operations. We also provide detailed forecasts for applications and services, use cases, and industry verticals.

The digitization of enterprise and industrial sectors is currently reshaping products and services, from software-controlled and virtualized infrastructure to the utilization of next-generation connectivity, signaling, and automated decision-making algorithms. These transformations are influencing not only strategic positioning but also day-to-day operational tactics. New technologies and tools are rapidly integrating into production and service systems, ushering in new business opportunities and fostering a smarter workplace for both humans and machines.

Telecom infrastructure and services providers are also undergoing a profound transformation. Technologies such as AI and IoT are revolutionizing communication networks, enabling enhanced services, innovative applications, and entirely new business models for mobile network operators.

Furthermore, software-defined control and infrastructure virtualization are set to redefine network and service architecture, offering improved performance and cost-effectiveness. As the boundaries between cloud computing and network infrastructure blur, so does the distinction between the network as a whole and its constituent elements, such as servers and terminals.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a pivotal role by enhancing the capabilities of big data analytics and IoT platforms across various market segments. The synergy between AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to accelerate the benefits of digital transformation for consumers, enterprises, industrial entities, and government agencies. This synergy, often referred to as the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), is a transformative force where AI enhances IoT through machine learning and decision-making, and IoT enriches AI through connectivity and data exchange.

The impact of AIoT is profound, catapulting digital transformation across consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government sectors. Utilizing AI for decision-making in IoT and data analytics is crucial for the efficient implementation of smart city solutions, particularly in decision-making processes. The advent of 5G technology further amplifies these capabilities, offering substantial bandwidth and significantly lower latency, facilitating next-generation applications such as virtual reality-controlled teleoperation and enhanced user interfaces.

This research unlocks the full potential of Web 3.0 technologies and their convergence, reshaping industries and ushering in a new era of connectivity, intelligence, and innovation







Key Topics Covered:

Artificial Intelligence of Things: AIoT Market by Technology and Solutions

Executive Summary Introduction AIoT Technology and Market AIoT Applications Analysis Analysis of Important AIoT Companies AIoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028 Conclusions and Recommendations

Digital Twins Market Sizing and Solution Outlook

Executive Summary Introduction Supporting Technologies Digital Twin Product and Service Ecosystem IoT Digital Twinning Market Forecast 2023 - 2028 Vendor Analysis Conclusions and Recommendations

Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services Market by Asset Type, Deployment Type, Organization Type and Industry Vertical

Executive Summary Digital Identity Overview Digital Identity Companies Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2023 - 2028 Conclusions and Recommendations

Teleoperation and Telerobotics: Technologies and Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Automation

Executive Summary Overview Automation and Robotics in Industrial IoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Automation Impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Edge Networks Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecasts Conclusions and Recommendations Appendix: Digital Twin Product and Service Ecosystem

Big Data Market by Leading Companies, Solutions, Use Cases, Business Cases, Infrastructure, Technology Integration, Industry Verticals, Regions and Countries

Executive Summary Introduction Big Data Challenges and Opportunities Big Data Technologies and Business Cases Key Sectors for Big Data Big Data Value Chain Big Data Analytics Standardization and Regulatory Issues Key Big Data Companies and Solutions Overall Big Data Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028 Big Data Market Segment Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028 Appendix: Big Data Support of Streaming IoT Data

Blockchain Technology Market by Use Case, Solution, Industry Vertical, Region

Executive Summary Introduction Blockchain Ecosystem and Marketplace Blockchain Market Outlook and Forecasts Blockchain Vendors Conclusions and Recommendations

Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT

Overview IIoT Cloud Computing Ecosystem Industrial IoT Cloud Computing Market IIoT Cloud Connected Devices/Things Forecasts Company Analysis Conclusions and Recommendations

Connected Device Market for Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial IoT Devices by Use Case, Device Type, Application, Region, and Country

Executive Summary Introduction Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem Smart and Connected Device Technology Enablers Smart and Connected IoT Device Market Drivers Global Markets for Connected Devices Markets for Connected Devices in Consumer IoT Markets for Connected Devices in Enterprise IoT Markets for Connected Devices in Industrial IoT Markets for Connected Devices in Government IoT Company Analysis Future of Smart and Connected Devices Conclusions and Recommendations

Wearable Technologies: Devices, Applications, and Services Market

Introduction Wearable Technology Ecosystem Wearable Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts Company Analysis Conclusions and Recommendations

Cybersecurity Market by Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Use Case and Solution Type (Hardware, Software, and Data), Industry Verticals, and Regions

Overview Cybersecurity Technology and Market Impact Analysis Company and Solution Analysis Global Cybersecurity Market 2023 - 2028 Cybersecurity Market by Major Segment 2023 - 2028 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market 2023 - 2028 Global Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Market 2023 - 2028 Global AI in Cybersecurity Market 2023 - 2028 Conclusions and Recommendations

IoT Technology by Component, Infrastructure, Software, Platform, Application, Service, and Industry Verticals

Introduction Overview Technology and Value Chain Analysis IoT Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028 Company Analysis Conclusions and Recommendations

Industrial Internet of Things: IIoT Market by Technologies, Solutions, and Services

Executive Summary Overview IIoT Technologies IIoT in Industry Verticals IIoT Company Analysis IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028 Future of IIoT Technologies, Solutions, and Deployment

Robotics in Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Products, Services, and Solutions

Executive Summary Introduction Robotics Companies and Solutions Robotics Market Analysis and Forecasts Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

Smart Cities Market: Technologies, Solutions, and Outlook for Applications and Services

Executive Summary Introduction Technology and Market Analysis Value Chain and Application Analysis Company Analysis Smart Cities Market Forecast 2023 - 2028 Conclusions and Recommendations

Virtual Reality Market by Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Equipment (Hardware, Software, Components) Applications and Solutions

Executive Summary Virtual Reality Market Segmentation Introduction Virtual Reality Ecosystem Analysis VR Company Analysis Virtual Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

